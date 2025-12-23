The ER Episode That Landed George Clooney His Role As Batman

Yeah yeah, Joel Schumacher's 1977 film "Batman & Robin" has become known as an infamous franchise low point for which star George Clooney himself has apologized. Still, before people actually had the chance to see the end product, playing the main role in a "Batman" movie was a huge deal ... and it was an opportunity Clooney earned based on a single "ER" episode.

The episode in question is the seventh installment in "ER" Season 2, titled "Hell and High Water." It features Clooney's pediatrician character Doug Ross committing the sort of on-site action heroics that your average doctor is unlikely to encounter at any point in their career. As the episode's director Christopher Chulack told TV Insider, it also directly contributed to Clooney being cast as Batman. "That episode got 45 million viewers," Chulack said. "The next day — this is a true story — the next day, Bob Daley and Terry Semel, who were the presidents of Warner Bros. Television, came down and knocked on George's dressing room door and told him, 'You're going to be the next Batman because of the heroism of that episode.' So I figured it's just going to go up from here, and it did."