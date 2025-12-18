Power's Naturi Naughton-Lewis To Star In, Executive-Produce The Nowhere Man At Starz

The Artist Formerly Known as Tasha St. Patrick is coming home.

Starz has acquired the action drama "The Nowhere Man," starring and executive-produced by "Power" alum Naturi Naughton-Lewis, TVLine has learned.

The six-part series stars South African actor Bonko Khoza ("Ithonga") as Lukas, a former Special Forces mercenary who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder. As the show opens, Lukas "has turned his back on his violent past and is operating as a junk collector on the streets of Johannesburg," the official logline reads. "But when he witnesses a home invasion and intervenes, he is dragged back into the world he's spent years trying to escape. To survive, he will have to come face-to-face with his demons and confront the dark secrets of his old life."

Naughton-Lewis plays a character named Ruby, as you can see in the photo above.

Unlike other Starz series, "The Nowhere Man" will be available only on the Starz app and all Starz streaming and on-demand platforms. The premiere will begin streaming on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026; new episodes will follow weekly.

"We're thrilled to be reunited with Naturi, an extraordinary talent viewers know and love," Alison Hoffman, President of Starz Networks, said via statement. "'The Nowhere Man' is a powerful addition to our action lineup, and with our audience eager for the next high-octane thrill ride, this show delivers."

Naughton-Lewis added via statement: "'The Nowhere Man' represents an exciting evolution for me as both an actress and executive producer, and I'm thrilled to have my company, Take Two Entertainment, as part of this incredible team. It's especially meaningful to be reunited with my Starz family to tell a bold, action-packed, globally relevant story. I can't wait for audiences to dive in headfirst."

In addition to playing a queenpin in "Power" and its spinoff "Power Book II: Ghost," Naughton-Lewis' other TV credits include "Queens," "Queen of the South," "The Client List," "The Playboy Club," and "Mad Men."

Are you psyched that Naughton-Lewis is coming back to Starz? Hit the comments with your thoughts!