Bridgerton EP Teases More Steamy Carriage Scenes, Book Changes, And Jonathan Bailey's 'Sexiest Man Alive' Energy In Season 4

"Bridgerton" Season 4 is right around the corner, and we have two words for you: More. Carriage.

The eight-episode Season 4 premieres with Part 1 on Thursday, Jan. 29, and concludes with Part 2 on Thursday, Feb. 26. The latest installment centers on Benedict (played by Luke Thompson), the bohemian second son in the Bridgerton family, and a mysterious Lady in Silver.

"Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down — until he meets a captivating woman at his mother's masquerade ball," per the official logline. Though her identity is not at first known to Benedict, the woman turns out to be Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha), a secretive maid with big dreams.

Though Benedict meets a version of Sophie in the first episode, "Brigerton" showrunner Jess Brownell told TVLine that it will take a season's worth of time together — in terms of the social season and the series — for them to really figure out the nature of their relationship.

But how will Season 4 compare to seasons past — particularly the viral carriage scene from Season 3? Keep scrolling to see what Brownell had to say about all that's to come in the "An Offer From a Gentleman" adaption, including steamy teases, book changes, and Jonathan Bailey's new energy.