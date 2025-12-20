Bridgerton EP Teases More Steamy Carriage Scenes, Book Changes, And Jonathan Bailey's 'Sexiest Man Alive' Energy In Season 4
"Bridgerton" Season 4 is right around the corner, and we have two words for you: More. Carriage.
The eight-episode Season 4 premieres with Part 1 on Thursday, Jan. 29, and concludes with Part 2 on Thursday, Feb. 26. The latest installment centers on Benedict (played by Luke Thompson), the bohemian second son in the Bridgerton family, and a mysterious Lady in Silver.
"Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down — until he meets a captivating woman at his mother's masquerade ball," per the official logline. Though her identity is not at first known to Benedict, the woman turns out to be Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha), a secretive maid with big dreams.
Though Benedict meets a version of Sophie in the first episode, "Brigerton" showrunner Jess Brownell told TVLine that it will take a season's worth of time together — in terms of the social season and the series — for them to really figure out the nature of their relationship.
But how will Season 4 compare to seasons past — particularly the viral carriage scene from Season 3? Keep scrolling to see what Brownell had to say about all that's to come in the "An Offer From a Gentleman" adaption, including steamy teases, book changes, and Jonathan Bailey's new energy.
Bridgerton Season 4 is delivering a second carriage scene
TVLINE | "Bridgerton" Season 3 gave us that iconic carriage scene, will we get some steamy equivalent in Season 4?
JESS BROWNELL | There are a couple moments from the book, like the carriage scene, that we've chosen to adapt for the season that are quite swoonworthy — one of them involves a body of water, another of them involves a different body of water. We're always looking for ways to innovate in the swoonworthy scene department.
TVLINE | Season 4 has tough steamy shoes to fill! Can anything top the #Polin carriage ride?
BROWNELL | I don't know if it's about topping it. Every season has a different flavor. For people who love the wish fulfillment of your best friend finally realizing you're the one, the carriage scene is it. If your thing is forbidden love and overcoming the obstacles of mega class differences, get ready for Season 4.
TVLINE | Will we see much of Colin and Penelope this season?
BROWNELL | Penelope and Colin are definitely back for more. You may or may not find them in yet another carriage. It's a big season for Penelope, actually, because she finally came out as Lady Whistledown, so she's having to navigate what it's like being a gossip columnist when the people you're writing about know you're the one writing about them. Colin is there to support her, but it's going to put pressure on each of them for sure.
TVLINE | What can you tease about this second carriage scene?
BROWNELL | You're gonna have to wait and see, but I will just say: If the Featherington carriage is a-rocking, do not come a-knocking.
Bridgerton Season 4 is staying loyal to the book
TVLINE | You previously said that Francesca's story has more installments, so you're getting to it a bit more quickly. Can we expect more development of her story this season?
BROWNELL | This season is about exploring her marriage with John. They just really got together, got married at the end of Season 3, and so in Season 4, we're giving that relationship some space to breathe, giving viewers a chance to understand what their routine looks like, and then also to see what happens when that routine potentially gets upended when Michaela, at some point in the season, returns to London.
TVLINE | Season 3 saw the gender swap of Michaela's character. Are you making any creative changes in Season 4?
BROWNELL | This particular season actually follows the book, probably the closest of all the seasons. "An Offer From a Gentleman" has a lot of visual set pieces that were pretty easy to adapt to the screen. Plot-wise, the story is really similar. We've tweaked Benedict's character a little bit from the character in the book, just because Luke Thompson brings his own persona to the character, he brings a lot of sensitivity and thoughtfulness, that changes the way the Benedict character approaches Sophie this season.
The Sexiest Man Alive is bursting onto the social scene
TVLINE | How much of Jonathan Bailey are we going to be seeing now that he's fresh off his "Wicked" run?
BROWNELL | "Wicked" run and Sexiest Man Alive! We're incredibly proud of Jonathan and also really grateful to him and Simone [Ashley] that they're making time to come back this season. They will be back this season; I can't say exactly when and in what capacity.
TVLINE | In what ways is he incorporating his Sexiest Man Alive persona into his performance this season?
BROWNELL | That's a great question. He can't do anything to shake that persona. He just embodies that when he steps onto set, and bless him for it. Simone and Johnny's characters are the Viscount and the Viscountess, and so it's very meaningful that they've both made time to come back and be there as elder siblings to advise our current characters.
TVLINE | What kind of advice will they be giving Benedict amid his journey for love?
BROWNELL | I don't know! Maybe he has some Sexiest Man advice — you'll have to wait and see.
Are you looking forward to seeing the Bridgerton family back together this winter? Hit the comments with all of your "Bridgerton" Season 4 thoughts!