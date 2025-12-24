5 Sitcom Episodes Guaranteed To Leave You In Tears

The Matt Groening-created animated sci-fi sitcom "Futurama" has endured plenty of heartbreak, both in-universe and through several cancellations and restarts, but there's nothing in the show's history that hurts more than "Jurassic Bark." This Season 4 episode follows Fry (Billy West) after he finds the fossilized remains of Seymour, his pet dog from his 20th-century life, on display in a museum exhibit. Professor Farnsworth (West) offers to clone Seymour and even imbue the clone with the original dog's memories, and Fry is thrilled to have his best friend from the previous millennia brought back to him. When Farnsworth informs Fry that Seymour died at the age of 15 — twelve years after Fry accidentally froze himself — Fry decides to let Seymour rest in peace, because the pup probably found a new family and a new life.

We then find out that Seymour actually waited for Fry, because that was his last command to the dog before disappearing. Seymour was loyal to the end and spent 12 years of his life just waiting for his best friend to come back. The final shot of Seymour as a very old dog, still waiting, is utterly heartwrenching, and made all the worse by knowing Fry actually had a chance to see him one last time. The episode is infamous for a reason, but it's also excellent storytelling that's easily the biggest tearjerker in all of "Futurama."