Ghosts Showrunners Talk Sam's Latest Possession And 'One Of The Weirdest Scenes We've Written'

Filled with Christmas spirit? More like possessed by Flower.

In Thursday's two-part Season 5 fall finale of "Ghosts," Sam is in for a big surprise when Thor's Christmas gift for Flower includes Flower taking over Sam's body to satisfy her munchies. (I mean, Pringles are pretty tasty.) But it's all bad timing for Sam, who's due to appear on live TV to promote her book. The whole charade turns into the perfect showcase for Rose McIver who spends a good portion of the episodes frolicking about as the perpetually stoned Flower — when Sam isn't actively fighting to regain control, that is.

As soon as showrunners Joe Wiseman and Joe Port locked in on their latest possession idea, they gave McIver a heads up, giving her plenty of time to rendezvous with Sheila Carrasco (who plays Flower) to work on lines and perfect the hippie ghost's physicality.

"The finished product is incredible," showrunner and executive producer Joe Wiseman tells TVLine. "It's hard to tell if she's actually doing the voice or if it's being dubbed over, [but] it's all Rose. She did this previously when she was possessed by Nancy. She's just this incredible mimic [who] really just nails down the parts."

While Sam/Flower galavants around the mansion grounds doing everything but prep for her interview, another odd couple (if we can call them that yet) begins to gel: Trevor and Patience. After Trev teaches her some Yiddish and Patience shows him a technique for churning butter, the sexual tension overflows and they surprisingly lock lips. Guess opposites really do attract?

"Someone in the writer's room brought up [that] the Puritans did not celebrate Christmas, which was very surprising to me," says Port. "It just seemed like something that they would commiserate over. Trevor, the kid who's Jewish and felt sort of othered on Christmas when there's just a lot of Christmas stuff being thrown at you all the time, and him getting a chance to commiserate with Patience about this... The scene where they end up getting together was one of the weirdest scenes we've written. It just really tickled us. We're exited to see where that leads."