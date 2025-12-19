Save The Dates: Amazon's Young Sherlock, Taylor Swift Doc Drops Early, And More

The game's afoot: "Young Sherlock," starring Hero Fiennes Tiffin as a young version of the iconic sleuth, will premiere Wednesday, March 4 on Amazon's Prime Video with all eight episodes, the streamer has revealed.

Prime Video has also released a trailer for the new series — which you can watch above — with Fiennes Tiffin's Sherlock heading off to school at Oxford and promising his mother he'll stay out of trouble. But he doesn't keep that promise very long: At school, he investigates a break-in, gets into a number of slam-bang fistfights, and makes a new friend named... James Moriarty. (Oh, we don't foresee a long friendship for these two.)

Along with Fiennes Tiffin, the cast includes Dónal Finn ("The Wheel of Time") as Moriarty and Natascha McElhone ("Halo") as Sherlock's mother, along with Zine Tseng ("3 Body Problem"), Joseph Fiennes ("The Handmaid's Tale"), Max Irons ("Miss Austen"), and Colin Firth ("The Staircase"). Guy Ritchie, who directed the big-screen "Sherlock Holmes" films starring Robert Downey Jr., serves as executive producer.

Sherlock "finds himself wrapped up in a murder case that threatens his liberty," per the official synopsis. "His first ever case unravels a globe-trotting conspiracy that changes his life forever. Unfolding in 1870s Oxford and adventuring abroad, the series will expose the early antics of the anarchic adolescent who is yet to evolve into Baker Street's most renowned resident."