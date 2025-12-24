Kit Harington Nearly Lost The Role Of Jon Snow To Another Game Of Thrones Actor

Kit Harington's Jon Snow might famously know nothing, but he's also the most instrumental male character on "Game of Thrones." From his meager background and adventures both on and beyond the Wall, his story is one of the biggest hero's journeys on the show until it fatefully combines with Daenerys Targaryen's (Emilia Clarke) destiny-heavy arc.

It's difficult to imagine anyone else defining the character as Harington did. Yet, one of Jon Snow's most bitter in-universe enemies could have wielded the iconic Longclaw sword in Harington's stead.

That person is Iwan Rheon, who rose to prominence as the devious Ramsay Bolton on the show, but who also read for the role of Jon Snow and another prominent character. In 2016, Rheon spoke of his early readings with Interview Magazine. "When the pilot first came it was a general audition," he said. "I think it was for Viserys, Daenerys's brother [who was ultimately played by Harry Lloyd]. And then they were like, 'Can you come back in and read for this other character, Jon Snow?' At the time I didn't know much about it. So I auditioned for Jon Snow, but so did a lot of other people, probably."