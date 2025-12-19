SNL Shocker: Bowen Yang Leaving After 8 Seasons

This season's "Saturday Night Live" cast shakeups aren't over just yet.

Bowen Yang, who has been with the NBC sketch series since 2018, is reportedly leaving the show, with the December 20 episode serving as his swan song.

Representatives for "SNL" declined comment. Yang's representation did not immediately respond to TVLine's request for comment.

Yang joined "SNL" in 2018, serving as a staff writer for Season 44. He became part of the cast as a featured player in 2019 (ahead of Season 45), and was promoted to full-fledged repertory player at the start of Season 47.

His time in front of the camera on "SNL" has earned him four Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, in addition to a nod in 2019 for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series.

"SNL" saw quite a few cast departures ahead of — and now during — its current 51st season, including Devon Walker, Michael Longfellow, and Emil Wakim, as well as longtime cast members Heidi Gardner and Ego Nwodim. The show has since hired Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska, while Ben Marshall — previously a writer for "SNL" and a member of its featured comedy trio Please Don't Destroy — was also promoted to cast member for Season 51.

Saturday's episode of "SNL" — hosted by Yang's "Wicked" co-star Ariana Grande, with musical guest Cher — airs at 11:30/10:30c on NBC. Will you miss Yang on the show? Tell us below.