What To Watch Saturday: Bowen Yang's SNL Exit, Roy Wood Jr. Holiday Special, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Saturday: Bowen Yang says goodbye to "SNL," Roy Wood Jr. rings in the holiday season, and Julie Chen Moonves emcees the Family Film and TV Awards.
Showtimes for December 20, 2025
College Football
ABC/ESPN
Miami vs. Texas A&M (12 p.m.)
HBO Max/TNT/truTV
- Tulane vs. Ole Miss (3:30 p.m.)
- James Madison vs. Oregon (7:30 p.m.)
The Christmas Checklist
Limited series finale: Just in time for Christmas Eve, Noah and Emily's time together reveals the final checklist wish.
The 28th Annual Family Film and TV Awards
Jeff Probst receives the Television Icon Award; Penn & Teller receive the Outstanding Family Entertainers Award; Blake Shelton performs; Julie Chen Moonves hosts.
A Make or Break Holiday
A couple (Hunter King and Evan Roderick) on the verge of breaking up pretends to be happy while hosting their families for Christmas.
A Pickleball Christmas
A tennis star (James Lafferty) returns home for Christmas and teams up with a pickleball coach (Zibby Allen) to save his family's racquet club.
Another Sweet Christmas
In this sequel, Candace Cameron Bure and Cameron Mathison aren't just married — they're just merry!
The Best Thing About Christmas
A struggling singer-songwriter (Derek Hinckley) grieves his late daughter, until his family helps him find the miracle of Christmas.
Ordinary Girl in a Tiara
A vintage fashion devotee (Katharine King So) agrees to harbor her childhood nemesis-turned-couture heiress (Kathryn Gallagher).
Roy Wood Jr.'s Very Very Very Merry Holiday Special
The comedian heads to Washington D.C. to serve up a festive variety special filled with music, comedy, and seasonal spirit.
Finding Mr. Christmas
The reunion special catches up with the contestants, while revealing fun behind-the-scenes moments.
Saturday Night Live
Fall finale: "Wicked: For Good" star Ariana Grande hosts Yang's final episode; Cher performs.