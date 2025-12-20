WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Saturday: Bowen Yang's SNL Exit, Roy Wood Jr. Holiday Special, And More

By Nick Caruso
What to Watch on TV and Streaming Saturday, December 20, 2025 Rosalind O'Connor/NBC

On TV this Saturday: Bowen Yang says goodbye to "SNL," Roy Wood Jr. rings in the holiday season, and Julie Chen Moonves emcees the Family Film and TV Awards.

Showtimes for December 20, 2025

ET

College Football

See below for networks

ABC/ESPN

  • Miami vs. Texas A&M (12 p.m.)

HBO Max/TNT/truTV

  • Tulane vs. Ole Miss (3:30 p.m.)
  • James Madison vs. Oregon (7:30 p.m.)
ET

The Christmas Checklist

UPTV

Limited series finale: Just in time for Christmas Eve, Noah and Emily's time together reveals the final checklist wish.

ET

The 28th Annual Family Film and TV Awards

CBS

Jeff Probst receives the Television Icon Award; Penn & Teller receive the Outstanding Family Entertainers Award; Blake Shelton performs; Julie Chen Moonves hosts.

A Make or Break Holiday

Hallmark Channel MOVIE PREMIERE

A couple (Hunter King and Evan Roderick) on the verge of breaking up pretends to be happy while hosting their families for Christmas.

A Pickleball Christmas

Lifetime MOVIE PREMIERE

A tennis star (James Lafferty) returns home for Christmas and teams up with a pickleball coach (Zibby Allen) to save his family's racquet club.

Another Sweet Christmas

Great American Family NEW TO CABLE

In this sequel, Candace Cameron Bure and Cameron Mathison aren't just married — they're just merry!

The Best Thing About Christmas

UPTV MOVIE PREMIERE

A struggling singer-songwriter (Derek Hinckley) grieves his late daughter, until his family helps him find the miracle of Christmas.

Ordinary Girl in a Tiara

The CW MOVIE PREMIERE

A vintage fashion devotee (Katharine King So) agrees to harbor her childhood nemesis-turned-couture heiress (Kathryn Gallagher).

Roy Wood Jr.'s Very Very Very Merry Holiday Special

CNN

The comedian heads to Washington D.C. to serve up a festive variety special filled with music, comedy, and seasonal spirit.

ET

Finding Mr. Christmas

Hallmark Channel

The reunion special catches up with the contestants, while revealing fun behind-the-scenes moments.

ET

Saturday Night Live

NBC FAREWELL, BOWEN YANG!

Fall finale: "Wicked: For Good" star Ariana Grande hosts Yang's final episode; Cher performs. 

