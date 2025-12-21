What To Watch Sunday: I Love LA Finale, The Road Winner Revealed, CBS Remembers Rob Reiner, And More
On TV this Sunday: "I Love LA" wraps Season 1, a winner conquers "The Road," and CBS honors the late Rob Reiner.
Landman
Tommy negotiates a risky offshore drilling deal while tensions rise with Cami.
Mayor of Kingstown
After tragedy strikes close to home, Mike risks everything to save his brother; inside the prison, tensions reach a breaking point.
Christmas With the Knightlys
A teacher (Celeste Desjardins) agrees to pose as a billionaire's son's girlfriend (Joe Scarpellino) in exchange for a new community center for her students.
The Christmas Baby
A couple (Ali Liebert and Katherine Barrell) caring for an abandoned baby at Christmas considers adoption while balancing new love and careers.
Happiness
Charlie champions Gloria's vision, despite Adrian's resistance, which leads the ensemble to look to Charlie as the new director; Jacqui's jealousy stirs conflict.
Mario Lopez Presents: Chasing Christmas
A morning show host (Trevor Donovan) and an artist (Jillian Murray) race across Buffalo with their kids to find the season's hottest toy, discovering love and family along the way.
Universal Basic Guys
Mark buys a jetpack; David wants to serve omakase at a soup kitchen.
2025 Fox Winter Preview
Jenny McCarthy gives viewers an inside look at the network's upcoming fare including gripping dramas like "Memory of a Killer" and "Best Medicine," plus "The Masked Singer," the reimagined "Fear Factor," "Next Level Chef," "Animal Control," and "Going Dutch."
Rob Reiner: Scenes From a Life
Celebrate the late actor/director's life and work through the eyes of those who knew him, including Kathy Bates, Annette Bening, Albert Brooks, Michael Douglas, Kiefer Sutherland, Jerry O’Connell, and Mandy Patinkin.
Robin Hood
In response to Henry's death, Rob burns Warick's manor and kills Warick, driving Tuck away; Prince John uncovers Marian's spying, forcing her to flee with news that the King has sent Guy of Gisborne to kill Rob.
The Road
Season 1 finale: Everything is at stake for the final three as they open for Keith Urban one last time; the winning musician is revealed.
Words + Music
Season 1 finale: Alanis Morissette performs hits and new works, reflecting on healing, anger, and art as immersive visuals mirror her music and spiritual journey.
I Love LA
Season 1 finale: The girls return to New York for an exclusive fashion event; Tallulah contends with some questionable styling decisions.