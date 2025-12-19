Pluribus Stars Rhea Seehorn And Karolina Wydra Dive Deep Into Carol And Zosia's Newfound Closeness — Watch Video

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Friday's "Pluribus."

Carol didn't want to be alone anymore on "Pluribus"... and now she's definitely not.

In this week's penultimate episode of the Apple TV sci-fi series' freshman season, Carol spent a lot of time with her hive-mind handler Zosia, playing card games and hiking picturesque trails, and Zosia even took her to a rebuilt version of the old diner where Carol used to write. Carol was still wary, though, accusing Zosia of trying to "knock me off course" and insisting: "Someone has to put the world right, even if it means you all leave me again." Then Zosia suddenly walked over and kissed her... and Carol kissed her back, with the two ending up in bed together.

So why did Carol end up letting her guard down after resisting the Others for so long? "I think Carol was very, very psychologically broken from the isolation period," star Rhea Seehorn, who plays Carol, tells TVLine in the video above, adding that Carol was left with "the horrific thought that this will be her life forever, unless she makes a change." On top of that, "we already knew that she was attracted to Zosia, so that's already present. But I also think it's coming from a very vulnerable place of just, like: We all need people. I need some kind of companionship."