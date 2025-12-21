Landman's Tommy Sees The Ghost Of Christmas Future — Read Episode 6 Recap

At sunrise, Tommy finds his dad sitting in the back yard, per usual. T.L. asks what's on the docket for today, and when Tommy answers that he has to drive to Fort Worth, the older man offers to keep him company. Tommy says no. T.L. calls him a slob for tossing his cigarette butt on the ground. Tommy bristles at being told what to do... then takes a deep breath and invites his old man along for the ride.

Tommy and T.L. arrive at the horse show in Fort Worth, where Tommy is dismayed to see Gallino and Cami already there. Tommy and Gallino negotiate until Cami steps in, agrees to Gallino's terms, and that's that.

While the three of them are power-brokering, T.L. runs into a roughneck he worked with a long time ago. The man, Nash, is picking up trash as part of a prison-release program. After some awkward conversation, T.L. is done. "Nash," he says, "I doubt we talked this much when we worked together. I don't see any point in doing it now." Nash calls T.L. names. T.L. mocks the guy for being part of a work crew. It comes to blows, and only the quick intervention of Tommy and Cami's security detail stops things from getting really ugly.

"Did he know Mama?" Tommy asks after hauling his sputtering father outside. "Did he call her a wh*re or an addict or a thief or something? Because it's true." That takes the fight out of T.L., who slumps against the wall. "I'm glad you don't understand, because I barely understand it, and I lost a child, too," he says. He goes on to explain that while Tommy's sister's death "shattered" him, the loss had an even more profound effect on Dottie. "It scrambled her soul. And you never got to meet the most joyous, loving creature that I've ever seen on this f**king planet." Tommy gently suggests that maybe Dottie's soul wasn't the only one to get scrambled, then they make their way to the truck.

Later, at Cattlemen's Steakhouse, T.L. reminds Tommy that he doesn't have much time left before years of hard living catch up to his body and brain, and the elder Norris encourages his son to make good use of the years he has left. Is it just me, or do T.L.'s words seem to take root in Tommy?