The Last Frontier Canceled After One Season At Apple TV

"The Last Frontier" has reached its last frontier: Apple TV has canceled the Alaska-set thriller starring Jason Clarke after just one season, according to Variety. (TVLine has reached out to Apple TV for confirmation.)

Clarke, a veteran of "Brotherhood" and HBO's "Winning Time," starred as Frank Remnick, a U.S. Marshal in the snowy wilderness of Alaska. "Remnick's jurisdiction is turned upside down when a prison transport plane crashes in the remote wilderness, setting free dozens of violent inmates," per the official synopsis. "Tasked with protecting the town he's vowed to keep safe, he begins to suspect the crash wasn't an accident, but the first step of a well-crafted plan with far-reaching and devastating implications."

Along with Clarke, the cast included Dominic Cooper ("Preacher"), Haley Bennett ("Swallow"), Simone Kessell ("Yellowjackets"), Dallas Goldtooth ("Reservation Dogs"), Tait Blum ("For All Mankind"), and Alfre Woodard ("Luke Cage"). Jon Bokenkamp ("The Blacklist") and Richard D'Ovidio ("The Call") served as co-creators and executive producers.

Debuting in October, "The Last Frontier" wrapped up its 10-episode run earlier this month. Were you hoping to crack another case on "The Last Frontier"? Share your thoughts on the cancellation news in a comment below.