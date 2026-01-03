What To Watch This Week: 60+ Premieres, Finales, And More

SUNDAY, JANUARY 4

🏆 7 p.m. Critics Choice Awards (E! and USA Network, hosted by Chelsea Handler)

📺 8 p.m. "America's Funniest Home Videos" returns (ABC)

📺 8 p.m. "Home Town" Season 10 (HGTV)

📺 8 p.m. "When Calls the Heart" Season 13 (Hallmark Channel)

📺 8 p.m. "Worst Cooks in America" Season 30 (Food Network)

📺 8 p.m. "Best Medicine" (Fox)

A U.S. adaptation of "Doc Martin," the one-hour comedy stars Josh Charles as a gifted but prickly surgeon who trades a Boston career for life as a small-town GP.

🏈 8:15 p.m. "Sunday Night Football" Season 39 finale (NBC)

📺 9 p.m. "Krapopolis" Season 3 finale (Fox)

MONDAY, JANUARY 5

📺 "My Life Is Murder" Season 5 (Acorn TV)

📺 8 p.m. "Antique's Roadshow" Season 30 (PBS)

📺 8 p.m. "Baking Championship: Next Gen" (Food Network)

Twelve teams of siblings aged 8-14 compete to win $25,000; Duff Goldman and Kardea Brown serve as hosts and judges.

📺 8 p.m. "Name That Tune" Season 5 finale (Fox)

📺 8 p.m. "St. Denis Medical" returns (NBC)

📺 9 p.m. "The Wall" Season 6 (NBC)

📺 10 p.m. "Brilliant Minds" returns (NBC)

TUESDAY, JANUARY 6

📺 8 p.m. "Finding Your Roots" Season 12 (PBS)

📺 8 p.m. "Good Sports" returns (Prime Video)

📺 8 p.m. "Moonshiners" Season 15 (Discovery)

📺 8 p.m. "Will Trent" Season 4 (ABC)

📺 9 p.m. "Doc" returns (Fox)

📺 9 p.m. "High Potential" returns (ABC)

📺 10 p.m. "The Rookie" Season 8 (ABC)

🎥 9 p.m. "Bombshell" (PBS)

Narrated by Ann Curry, the documentary examines how the U.S. government shaped public perception of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 7

📺 "Beast Games" Season 2 (Prime Video, three-episode premiere)

📺 "The Ms. Pat Show" Season 5 (BET+)

📺 "Unlocked: A Jail Experiment" Season 2 (Netflix, eight-episode binge)

📺 8 p.m. "Alaska State Troopers" Season 9 (A&E)

📺 8 p.m. "Chicago Med" returns (NBC)

📺 8 p.m. "Hollywood Squares" Season 2 (CBS)

📺 8 p.m. "The Masked Singer" Season 14 (Fox)

📺 8 p.m. "Shifting Gears" returns (ABC)

📺 8 p.m. "Swamp People" Season 17 (History)

📺 8 p.m. "Ugliest Houses in America" Season 7 (HGTV)

📺 8:30 p.m. "Abbott Elementary" returns (ABC)

📺 9 p.m. "Chicago Fire" returns (NBC)

📺 9 p.m. "The Price Is Right at Night" Season 12 (CBS)

📺 9 p.m. "Sistas" Season 10 (BET)

📺 10 p.m. "Chicago P.D." returns (NBC)

📺 10 p.m. "Harlan Coben's Final Twist" (CBS)

In each one-hour episode, Coben will guide audiences through gripping tales of murder, high-profile crimes, and life-altering surprises.

📺 10 p.m. "Shark Tank" returns (ABC)

🎵 "Bruce Springsteen: Nebraska Live" (Hulu)

Springsteen performs the songs from his 1982 album "Nebraska" in an intimate soundstage setting.

🎥 "Tron: Ares" (Disney+)

🤣 "Marcello Hernández: American Boy" (Netflix comedy special)

THURSDAY, JANUARY 8

📺 "The Game" (BritBox)

Jason Watkins stars as a retired detective who becomes convinced his new neighbor (Robson Green) is the stalker who once terrorized his town — and got away with murder.

📺 "Girl Taken" (Paramount+, six-episode binge)

Based on Hollie Overton's novel "Baby Doll," the psychological thriller stars Alfie Allen as a teacher whose abduction of a teenage girl devastates a rural English town.

📺 "His & Hers" (Netflix, six-episode binge)

The limited series stars Tessa Thompson as a former news anchor pulled into a hometown murder investigation, where she clashes with a skeptical detective (Jon Bernthal).

📺 8 p.m. "Golden Eve" (CBS)

Ahead of the Golden Globes, this new annual special will honor Helen Mirren, recipient of the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award, and Sarah Jessica Parker, recipient of the Carol Burnett Award.

📺 8 p.m. "Law & Order" returns (NBC)

📺 8 p.m. "9-1-1" returns (ABC)

📺 9 p.m. "Law & Order: SVU" returns (NBC)

📺 9 p.m. "The Pitt" Season 2 (HBO Max)

📺 9 p.m. "9-1-1: Nashville" returns (ABC)

📺 9 p.m. "The Traitors" Season 4 (Peacock, three-episode premiere)

📺 9 p.m. "The Valley: Persian Style" (Bravo)

The spinoff follows a tight-knit group of Persian friends — including Bravo alums Reza Farahan, Golnesa Gharachedaghi and Mercedes Javid — who have traded Beverly Hills for suburban life in the Valley.

📺 10 p.m. "Grey's Anatomy" returns (ABC)

📺 10 p.m. "The Hunting Party" Season 2 (NBC)

FRIDAY, JANUARY 9

📺 "Coldwater" (Paramount+, Stateside debut)

Andrew Lincoln stars as a stay-at-home father who relocates his family from London to a remote Scottish town after a violent incident sparks a personal crisis.

📺 "Tehran" Season 3 (Apple TV)

📺 "A Thousand Blows" Season 2 (Hulu, six-episode binge)

📺 8 p.m. "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" returns (ABC)

📺 9 p.m. "The Unbelievable With Dan Aykroyd" Season 3 finale (History)

🎥 "People We Meet on Vacation" (Netflix movie)

Based on Emily Henry's novel, Poppy (Emily Bader) is a free spirit and Alex (Tom Blyth) loves a plan — and after years of summer vacations, the longtime friends begin to wonder if they could be a perfect romantic match.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 10

🎥 8 p.m. "Ainsley McGregor Mysteries: A Case for the Watchmaker" (Great American Family movie)

Candace Cameron Bure returns as the amateur sleuth, who investigates a cold case tied to a rare antique watch after a murder resurfaces in her small hometown.