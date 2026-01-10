What To Watch This Week: 30+ Premieres, Finales, And More

SUNDAY, JANUARY 11

📺 "The Night Manager" Season 2 (Prime Video, three-episode premiere)

🏆 8 p.m. Golden Globes (CBS, hosted by Nikki Glaser)

📺 8 p.m. "Miss Scarlet" Season 6 (PBS)

📺 9 p.m. "All Creatures Great and Small" Season 6 (PBS)

📺 9 p.m. "Industry" Season 4 (HBO)

📺 8 p.m. "Fear Factor: House of Fear" (Fox)

A group of strangers live together in a remote location and face extreme stunts and psychological challenges; Johnny Knoxville hosts.

📺 10 p.m. "Bookish" (PBS, Stateside debut)

Mark Gatiss plays a bookshop owner with a secretive past who assists police in solving unusual crimes.

📺 11:30 p.m. "Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal" Season 3 (Adult Swim)

MONDAY, JANUARY 12

📺 "Here Come the Irish" Season 2 finale (Peacock)

🎥 "One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5" (Netflix)

This behind-the-scenes chronicle follows the cast, creators, and crew as they bring the final season to life — and say goodbye to the show that changed them forever.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 13

📺 "Tell Me Lies" Season 3 (Hulu, two-episode premiere)

📺 8 p.m. "Best Medicine" Episode 2/time slot premiere (Fox)

📺 8 p.m. "Harlan Coben's Final Twist" Episode 2/time slot premiere (Fox)

📺 8 p.m. "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" Season 6 reunion (Bravo, three-week event)

📺 9 p.m. "Pole to Pole With Will Smith" (National Geographic, two-episode premiere)

Will Smith travels across all seven continents, tackling extreme environments and challenges while exploring science, culture and the future of the planet.

📺 10 p.m. "Mysteries Unearthed With Danny Trejo" Season 2 finale (History)

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 14

📺 "Hijack" Season 2 (Apple TV)

📺 "Palm Royale" Season 2 finale (Apple TV)

📺 "Riot Women" (BritBox, two-episode premiere)

Five menopausal women — Joanna Scanlan, Rosalie Craig, Tamsin Greig, Lorraine Ashbourne and Amelia Bullmore — form a punk rock band to take part in a local talent contest.

📺 9 p.m. "Dirty Talk: When Daytime Talk Shows Ruled TV" (ABC)

Airing over three weeks, the docuseries examines the rise, fall, and lasting impact of the most sensational era in television talk show history.

📺 9 p.m. "Love Island All Stars" Season 3 (Peacock)

THURSDAY, JANUARY 15

📺 "Gangs of London" Season 3 (AMC+)

📺 "PONIES" (Peacock, eight-episode binge)

Set in 1977 Moscow, the drama stars Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson as embassy secretaries who are recruited by the CIA after their husbands are killed under mysterious circumstances.

📺 "Agatha Christie's Seven Dials" (Netflix, three-episode binge)

Based on the Agatha Christie novel, the limited series follows Lady Eileen "Bundle" Brent (Mia McKenna Bruce) as she investigates after a country house party prank turns unexpectedly deadly.

📺 "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" (Paramount+, two-episode premiere)

A new class of cadets trains to become Starfleet officers under the leadership of a demanding captain and chancellor (played by Holly Hunter).

📺 "The Upshaws" final season (Netflix, 12-episode binge)

📺 9 p.m. "Animal Control" Episode 2/time slot premiere (Fox)

📺 9:30 p.m. "Going Dutch" Season 2 (Fox)

📺 10 p.m. "Impractical Jokers" returns (TBS)

FRIDAY, JANUARY 16

📺 "What Drives You With John Cena" Season 2 (The Roku Channel, four-episode binge)

📺 8 p.m. "Happy's Place" returns (NBC)

📺 8 p.m. "Power Book IV: Force" series finale (Starz)

📺 8:30 p.m. "Stumble" returns (NBC)

📺 9:30 p.m. "Nowhere Man" (Starz, Stateside debut)

Bonko Khoza stars as a former mercenary haunted by PTSD who is forced back into a world he's tried to escape after witnessing a crime on the streets of Johannesburg; Naturi Naughton-Lewis co-stars.

🎥 "Black Phone 2" (Peacock)

🎥 "How to Lose a Popularity Contest" (Tubi movie)

An organized overachiever (Sara Waisglass) and a charming underachiever (Chase Hudson) team up to win student body president — and maybe find romance along the way.

🎥 "The Rip" (Netflix movie)

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon star as Miami cops whose discovery of millions in cash fractures trust within their unit and draws dangerous outside attention.

🎥 "Twinless" (Hulu)

SATURDAY, JANUARY 17

🎥 "A Big Bold Beautiful Journey" (Netflix)