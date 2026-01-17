What To Watch This Week: 20+ Premieres, Finales, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
What follows is a look at the week ahead — a roundup of premieres and finales, published every Saturday afternoon, designed to help you plan your viewing for the next seven days.
If you'd like a recommended watch-list like this delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for our free What to Watch newsletter here!
What to Watch the Week of January 18
SUNDAY, JANUARY 18
📺 "Landman" Season 2 finale (Paramount+)
📺 9 p.m. "The Hillside Strangler" (MGM+)
The four-part docuseries revisits the chilling crimes that terrorized Los Angeles — and features exclusive access to the Hillside Strangler himself.
📺 10 p.m. "The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins" (NBC)
Tracy Morgan stars as a disgraced former football player who enlists an award-winning filmmaker (Daniel Radcliffe) to help rehabilitate his image — forcing him to confront his past along the way.
📺 10 p.m. "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" (HBO)
Set a century before the events of "Game of Thrones," the drama follows Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey) and his young squire, Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell).
MONDAY, JANUARY 19
📺 "Hidden Assets" Season 3 (Acorn TV)
📺 "Judy Justice" Season 4 (Prime Video)
🏈 7:30 p.m. College Football Playoff National Championship (ESPN)
🎥 "Hoops, Hopes & Dreams" (Hulu)
The documentary short explores how Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and President Barack Obama used basketball to unite communities, inspire civic engagement and spark generational change.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 20
📺 "Handsome Devil: The Charming Killer" (Paramount+, three-episode binge)
The docuseries unravels how Wade Wilson — a 25-year-old Florida man arrested for the brutal murders of two women — unexpectedly became a social media fixation.
📺 "WWE: Unreal" Season 2 (Netflix, five-episode binge)
📺 9 p.m. "Star Search" (Netflix)
Airing Tuesday and Wednesday nights, the revived talent competition is hosted by Anthony Anderson and features live performances with real-time voting.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 21
📺 "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" Season 2 finale (Disney+)
📺 "Queer Eye" final season (Netflix)
📺 "Steal" (Prime Video, six-episode binge)
Sophie Turner stars as an office worker taken hostage during a violent heist at a London pension fund, pulling her into the center of a high-stakes crime.
📺 9 p.m. "The Beauty" (FX, three-episode premiere)
From executive producer Ryan Murphy, the thriller stars Evan Peters and Rebecca Hall as FBI agents investigating murders linked to a mysterious virus concocted by a tech billionaire (Ashton Kutcher) that promises physical perfection at a deadly cost.
📺 9 p.m. "Fear Factor: House of Fear" Episode 2/time slot premiere (Fox)
🎥 "Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart" (Netflix)
The documentary revisits the 2002 abduction of Smart, told in her own words.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 22
📺 "Canada Shore" (Paramount+, two-episode premiere)
The Canadian edition of MTV's "Shore" franchise follows a group of singles living together for a summer of partying, hookups and hangovers.
📺 "Finding Her Edge" (Netflix, seven-episode binge)
To save her family's rink, a former skater (Madelyn Keys) returns to the ice with an exciting new partner while holding onto feelings for her old one — her first love.
📺 "Free Bert" (Netflix, six-episode binge)
A gloriously messy dad (played by Bert Kreischer) and his equally unfiltered family cause chaos when they try to fit in with the snobby families at their fancy new school.
📺 8 p.m. "Hell's Kitchen" Season 24 finale (Fox)
📺 8 p.m. "Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!" (HBO, two-night event)
Airing over two consecutive nights, the docuseries explores the life, career, friendships, and loves of legendary writer, director, producer, and performer.
📺 8 p.m. "Scrabble" Season 2 (The CW, with new host Craig Ferguson)
📺 9 p.m. "Trivial Pursuit" Season 2 (The CW)
🎥 "Disneyland Handcrafted" (Disney+)
The documentary reveals the artistry and grit it took hundreds of craftspeople to bring Walt Disney's impossible dream project of Disneyland to fruition — from groundbreaking to Opening Day on July 17, 1955.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 23
📺 8 p.m. "Nowhere Man" Episode 2/time slot premiere (Starz)
📺 8 p.m. "Skyscraper Live" (Netflix live event)
World-famous free solo climber Alex Honnold attempts to ascend one of the planet's tallest skyscrapers in a high-stakes live event from Taipei, Taiwan.
📺 10 p.m. "Real Time With Bill Maher" Season 24 (HBO)
🎥 "Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie" (Peacock)
🎥 "The Smashing Machine" (HBO Max)
🎥 "Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere" (Hulu)
SATURDAY, JANUARY 24
📺 8 p.m. "Planet Earth: Kingdom" (BBC America)
Narrated by Sir David Attenborough, the latest installment chronicles the interconnected lives of leopards, hyenas, wild dogs and lions in a remote river valley in Zambia.
📺 9 p.m. "Have I Got News for You" Season 4 (CNN)