What To Watch This Week: 20+ Premieres, Finales, And More

SUNDAY, JANUARY 18

📺 "Landman" Season 2 finale (Paramount+)

📺 9 p.m. "The Hillside Strangler" (MGM+)

The four-part docuseries revisits the chilling crimes that terrorized Los Angeles — and features exclusive access to the Hillside Strangler himself.

📺 10 p.m. "The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins" (NBC)

Tracy Morgan stars as a disgraced former football player who enlists an award-winning filmmaker (Daniel Radcliffe) to help rehabilitate his image — forcing him to confront his past along the way.

📺 10 p.m. "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" (HBO)

Set a century before the events of "Game of Thrones," the drama follows Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey) and his young squire, Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell).

MONDAY, JANUARY 19

📺 "Hidden Assets" Season 3 (Acorn TV)

📺 "Judy Justice" Season 4 (Prime Video)

🏈 7:30 p.m. College Football Playoff National Championship (ESPN)

🎥 "Hoops, Hopes & Dreams" (Hulu)

The documentary short explores how Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and President Barack Obama used basketball to unite communities, inspire civic engagement and spark generational change.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 20

📺 "Handsome Devil: The Charming Killer" (Paramount+, three-episode binge)

The docuseries unravels how Wade Wilson — a 25-year-old Florida man arrested for the brutal murders of two women — unexpectedly became a social media fixation.

📺 "WWE: Unreal" Season 2 (Netflix, five-episode binge)

📺 9 p.m. "Star Search" (Netflix)

Airing Tuesday and Wednesday nights, the revived talent competition is hosted by Anthony Anderson and features live performances with real-time voting.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 21

📺 "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" Season 2 finale (Disney+)

📺 "Queer Eye" final season (Netflix)

📺 "Steal" (Prime Video, six-episode binge)

Sophie Turner stars as an office worker taken hostage during a violent heist at a London pension fund, pulling her into the center of a high-stakes crime.

📺 9 p.m. "The Beauty" (FX, three-episode premiere)

From executive producer Ryan Murphy, the thriller stars Evan Peters and Rebecca Hall as FBI agents investigating murders linked to a mysterious virus concocted by a tech billionaire (Ashton Kutcher) that promises physical perfection at a deadly cost.

📺 9 p.m. "Fear Factor: House of Fear" Episode 2/time slot premiere (Fox)



🎥 "Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart" (Netflix)

The documentary revisits the 2002 abduction of Smart, told in her own words.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 22

📺 "Canada Shore" (Paramount+, two-episode premiere)

The Canadian edition of MTV's "Shore" franchise follows a group of singles living together for a summer of partying, hookups and hangovers.

📺 "Finding Her Edge" (Netflix, seven-episode binge)

To save her family's rink, a former skater (Madelyn Keys) returns to the ice with an exciting new partner while holding onto feelings for her old one — her first love.

📺 "Free Bert" (Netflix, six-episode binge)

A gloriously messy dad (played by Bert Kreischer) and his equally unfiltered family cause chaos when they try to fit in with the snobby families at their fancy new school.

📺 8 p.m. "Hell's Kitchen" Season 24 finale (Fox)

📺 8 p.m. "Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!" (HBO, two-night event)

Airing over two consecutive nights, the docuseries explores the life, career, friendships, and loves of legendary writer, director, producer, and performer.

📺 8 p.m. "Scrabble" Season 2 (The CW, with new host Craig Ferguson)

📺 9 p.m. "Trivial Pursuit" Season 2 (The CW)

🎥 "Disneyland Handcrafted" (Disney+)

The documentary reveals the artistry and grit it took hundreds of craftspeople to bring Walt Disney's impossible dream project of Disneyland to fruition — from groundbreaking to Opening Day on July 17, 1955.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 23

📺 8 p.m. "Nowhere Man" Episode 2/time slot premiere (Starz)

📺 8 p.m. "Skyscraper Live" (Netflix live event)

World-famous free solo climber Alex Honnold attempts to ascend one of the planet's tallest skyscrapers in a high-stakes live event from Taipei, Taiwan.

📺 10 p.m. "Real Time With Bill Maher" Season 24 (HBO)

🎥 "Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie" (Peacock)

🎥 "The Smashing Machine" (HBO Max)

🎥 "Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere" (Hulu)

SATURDAY, JANUARY 24

📺 8 p.m. "Planet Earth: Kingdom" (BBC America)

Narrated by Sir David Attenborough, the latest installment chronicles the interconnected lives of leopards, hyenas, wild dogs and lions in a remote river valley in Zambia.

📺 9 p.m. "Have I Got News for You" Season 4 (CNN)