What To Watch This Week: 20+ Premieres, Finales, And More

SUNDAY, JANUARY 25

📺 "It's Not Like That" (Wonder Project via Prime Video, two-episode premiere)

A widowed pastor (Scott Foley) and a newly divorced mother (Erinn Hayes) navigate faith, parenthood and singledom as their families remain closely intertwined.

🏈 3 p.m. AFC Championship Game (CBS)

🏈 6 p.m. NFC Championship Game (Fox)

📺 9 p.m. "Celebrity IOU" Season 11 finale (HGTV)

📺 10 p.m. "Memory of a Killer" (Fox)

Inspired by the novel "De Zaak Alzheimer" and its 2003 Belgian film adaptation, the thriller stars Patrick Dempsey as a hitman leading a dangerous double life while concealing a deadly personal secret.

MONDAY, JANUARY 26

📺 8 p.m. "American Idol" Season 24 (ABC)

📺 8 p.m. "Extracted" Season 2 (Fox)

📺 8 p.m. "Wild Cards" Season 3 (The CW)

📺 9 p.m. "Memory of a Killer" Episode 2/time slot premiere (Fox)

📺 10 p.m. "History's Deadliest With Ving Rhames" (History)

Hosted and narrated by Rhames, the docuseries examines some of the deadliest people, disasters and events in history.

📺 10 p.m. "The Rookie" time slot premiere (ABC)

TUESDAY, JANUARY 27

📺 "Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators" Season 5 finale (BritBox)

📺 9 p.m. "Wonder Man" (Disney+, eight-episode binge)

An aspiring actor (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) crosses paths with a washed-up performer (Ben Kingsley) as both pursue roles in a superhero remake.

🎥 9 p.m. "Elie Wiesel: Soul on Fire" (PBS)

The "American Masters" documentary profiles the Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize–winning author, tracing his life, work and legacy as a leading voice for human rights.

🎥 "Take That" (Netflix)

The documentary uses never-before-seen archive footage to chart the rise, fall, and record-breaking reunion of one of the UK's most iconic boy bands.

🎥 9 p.m. "33 Photos From the Ghetto" (HBO)

The documentary tells the story of the only known photographs from inside the Warsaw Ghetto during the April 1943 uprising and its brutal repression that were not taken by German forces.

🤣 "Mike Epps: Delusional" (Netflix comedy special)

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 28

📺 "School Spirits" Season 3 (Paramount+, three-episode premiere)

📺 "Shrinking" Season 3 (Apple TV)

📺 9 p.m. "Dirty Talk: When Daytime Talk Shows Ruled TV" docuseries finale (ABC0

🎥 "The Wrecking Crew" (Prime Video movie)

Estranged half-brothers (Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista) reunite after their father's mysterious death, uncovering buried secrets and a conspiracy that threatens to tear their family apart.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 29

📺 "Bridgerton" Season 4 (Netflix, four-episode premiere)

📺 "Sanctuary: A Witch's Tale" Season 2 finale (AMC+)

📺 8 p.m. "Next Level Chef" Season 5 (Fox)

FRIDAY, JANUARY 30

📺 8 p.m. "Inside the 68th Annual Grammy Awards" (CBS)

📺 9 p.m. "Masters of Illusion" Season 11 finale (The CW)

📺 9:30 p.m. "Junk or Jackpot?" Season 1 finale (HGTV)

🎥 "If I Had Legs I'd Kick You" (HBO Max)

SATURDAY, JANUARY 31

🤼 2 p.m. WWE Royal Rumble (ESPN app)