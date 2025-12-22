What To Watch In January: Your Guide To 150+ TV Premieres And Finales

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 28

📺 "Mayor of Kingstown" Season 4 finale (Paramount+)

📺 8 p.m. "Animal Control" Season 4 (Fox, next day on Hulu)

🎵 8 p.m. "A Grammy Celebration of Latin Music" (CBS, next day on Paramount+)

Ángela Aguilar, Andrea Bocelli, Michael Bublé, Gloria Estefan, Luis Fonsi, Carín León and Nuno Bettencourt, Maren Morris, Aymée Nuviola, Laura Pausini, Prince Royce, Jon Secada, Robin Thicke and Orianthi, The Warning with Billy Idol and Steve Stevens, and the cast of Broadway's "Buena Vista Social Club" perform; Wilmer Valderrama and Roselyn Sánchez host.

📺 8 p.m. "Happiness" Season 1 finale (PBS, two episodes)

📺 9 p.m. "Celebrity IOU" Season 11 (HGTV)

📺 9 p.m. "Robin Hood" Season 1 finale (MGM+)

MONDAY, DECEMBER 29

📺 "Members Only: Palm Beach" (Netflix, eight-episode binge)

A group of socialites navigate the drama and decadence of Palm Beach, where the parties are lavish and the gossip is endless.

📺 "Midsomer Murders" Season 25 finale (Acorn TV)

📺 8 p.m. "Don't Hate Your House With the Property Brothers" Season 2 (HGTV)

📺 8 p.m. "The Year: 2025" (ABC)

Robin Roberts' annual retrospective features interviews with The Jonas Brothers, A'Ja Wilson, Luke Bryan, Christian Siriano, Robert Irwin, and Alix Earle.

🎥 9 p.m. "Critical Incident" (HBO documentary)

The film revisits the 2010 death of Anastasio Hernández-Rojas, an undocumented Mexican immigrant who died while in custody at the border.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 30

📺 "Wolf" (AMC+ and Shudder)

Based on Mo Hayder's Jack Caffery novels, the crime thriller follows a detective (Ukweli Roach) plagued by nightmares and obsessed with the neighbor he believes murdered his 10-year-old brother in the '90s.

🎥 "Evil Influencer: The Jodi Hildebrandt Story" (Netflix documentary)

Unravel the case of the Utah therapist whose child abuse arrest with parenting YouTuber Ruby Franke exposed a twisted tale of manipulation.

🤣 "Ricky Gervais: Mortality" (Netflix comedy special)

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 31

📺 8 p.m. "New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash" (CBS)

Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson, Bailey Zimmerman, CeCe Winans and the Fisk Jubilee Singers, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Rascal Flatts, Riley Green, Marcus King, Megan Moroney, Zach Top, Keith Urban, Gretchen Wilson, and Stephen Wilson Jr.; Bert Kreischer and HARDY host.

📺 8 p.m. "New Year's Eve Live With Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen" (CNN)

Robyn, Shakira, Brandy and Monica, Bryan Adams, Florence + The Machine, and RAYE perform.

📺 8 p.m. "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest" (ABC)

4 Non Blondes, 50 Cent, 6lack, AJR, BigXthaPlug, Chance the Rapper, Charlie Puth, Chappell Roan, Ciara, Demi Lovato, Diana Ross, DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic Live! starring Busta Rhymes, T.I. & Wyclef Jean, Filmore, Goo Goo Dolls, Jess Glynne, Jessie Murph, Jordan Davis, EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI, Leon Thomas, LE SSERAFIM, Lil Jon, Little Big Town, Madison Beer, Maren Morris, Mariah Carey, New Kids on the Block, OneRepublic, Pitbull, Post Malone, Rick Springfield, and Russell perform; Seacrest, Rita Ora, Rob Gronkowski, Julianne Hough, and Chance the Rapper host.

📺 8 p.m. "Stranger Things" series finale (Netflix)

🎥 "Together" (Hulu)

THURSDAY, JANUARY 1

📺 "Red Eye" Season 2 (Hulu, six-episode binge)

📺 "Run Away" (Netflix, eight-episode binge)

James Nesbitt stars in this Harlan Coben thriller as a father whose search for his runaway daughter draws him into a dangerous criminal underworld and exposes secrets that threaten to tear his family apart.

📺 "Second Chance at Love" (Hallmark+)

Real-life lovebirds Matthew Lawrence and Chilli guide five couples through an unforgettable journey.

📺 "Shetland" Season 10 (BritBox)

📺 11 a.m. 137th Rose Parade (Great American Family, NBC, and Peacock)

📺 8 p.m. "The First 48" Season 29 (A&E)

📺 8 p.m. "From Vienna: The New Year's Celebration" (PBS, hosted by Hugh Bonneville)

📺 8 p.m. "The Cult of the Real Housewife" (TLC, three-hour event)

The docuseries examines "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Mary Cosby and her church, exploring allegations that have surrounded the Faith Temple Pentecostal Church.

📺 8 p.m. "Hell's Kitchen" returns (Fox, next day on Hulu)

🎥 "Barron's Cove" (Paramount+)

🎥 8 p.m. "I'm Chevy Chase And You're Not" (CNN documentary)

The film charts Chase's rise from breakout "Saturday Night Live" phenomenon to box-office royalty, thoughtfully examining the complexities — and challenges — that have shaped his legacy; talking heads include Chase, Dan Aykroyd, Beverly D'Angelo, Goldie Hawn, Lorne Michaels, Ryan Reynolds, and Martin Short.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 2

📺 8 p.m. "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 18 (MTV)

📺 10 p.m. "It's Florida, Man" Season 2 finale (HBO)

SATURDAY, JANUARY 3

🏈 4:30 p.m. "Monday Night Football" Season 56 finale (ABC and ESPN, two games)