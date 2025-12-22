What To Watch In January: Your Guide To 150+ TV Premieres And Finales
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized by release time and alphabetically within each slot. What follows is a look at the month ahead — a January 2026 TV calendar designed to help you plan your viewing for the next 31 days.
Among January's biggest debuts: Josh Charles stars in the "Doc Martin" remake "Best Medicine," Patrick Dempsey plays a hitman in "Memory of a Killer," Holly Hunter leads "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy," Evan Peters and Rebecca Hall investigate a mysterious illness in Ryan Murphy's "The Beauty," Dunk and Egg set out on an adventure in "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," and Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson go undercover in the Cold War thriller "PONIES."
Shows returning with new seasons include "Bridgerton," "The Hunting Party," "Hijack," "The Night Manager," "The Pitt," "The Rookie," "Shrinking," "The Upshaws," "When Calls the Heart," and "Will Trent."
And on the movie front, you've got the Emily Henry adaptation "People We Meet on Vacation," the Ben Affleck–Matt Damon cop drama "The Rip," and the Jason Momoa–Dave Bautista action comedy "The Wrecking Crew."
Scroll down for a comprehensive guide to What to Watch in January; additional titles will be added as they're announced.
What to Watch the Week of December 28
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 28
📺 "Mayor of Kingstown" Season 4 finale (Paramount+)
📺 8 p.m. "Animal Control" Season 4 (Fox, next day on Hulu)
🎵 8 p.m. "A Grammy Celebration of Latin Music" (CBS, next day on Paramount+)
Ángela Aguilar, Andrea Bocelli, Michael Bublé, Gloria Estefan, Luis Fonsi, Carín León and Nuno Bettencourt, Maren Morris, Aymée Nuviola, Laura Pausini, Prince Royce, Jon Secada, Robin Thicke and Orianthi, The Warning with Billy Idol and Steve Stevens, and the cast of Broadway's "Buena Vista Social Club" perform; Wilmer Valderrama and Roselyn Sánchez host.
📺 8 p.m. "Happiness" Season 1 finale (PBS, two episodes)
📺 9 p.m. "Celebrity IOU" Season 11 (HGTV)
📺 9 p.m. "Robin Hood" Season 1 finale (MGM+)
MONDAY, DECEMBER 29
📺 "Members Only: Palm Beach" (Netflix, eight-episode binge)
A group of socialites navigate the drama and decadence of Palm Beach, where the parties are lavish and the gossip is endless.
📺 "Midsomer Murders" Season 25 finale (Acorn TV)
📺 8 p.m. "Don't Hate Your House With the Property Brothers" Season 2 (HGTV)
📺 8 p.m. "The Year: 2025" (ABC)
Robin Roberts' annual retrospective features interviews with The Jonas Brothers, A'Ja Wilson, Luke Bryan, Christian Siriano, Robert Irwin, and Alix Earle.
🎥 9 p.m. "Critical Incident" (HBO documentary)
The film revisits the 2010 death of Anastasio Hernández-Rojas, an undocumented Mexican immigrant who died while in custody at the border.
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 30
📺 "Wolf" (AMC+ and Shudder)
Based on Mo Hayder's Jack Caffery novels, the crime thriller follows a detective (Ukweli Roach) plagued by nightmares and obsessed with the neighbor he believes murdered his 10-year-old brother in the '90s.
🎥 "Evil Influencer: The Jodi Hildebrandt Story" (Netflix documentary)
Unravel the case of the Utah therapist whose child abuse arrest with parenting YouTuber Ruby Franke exposed a twisted tale of manipulation.
🤣 "Ricky Gervais: Mortality" (Netflix comedy special)
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 31
📺 8 p.m. "New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash" (CBS)
Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson, Bailey Zimmerman, CeCe Winans and the Fisk Jubilee Singers, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Rascal Flatts, Riley Green, Marcus King, Megan Moroney, Zach Top, Keith Urban, Gretchen Wilson, and Stephen Wilson Jr.; Bert Kreischer and HARDY host.
📺 8 p.m. "New Year's Eve Live With Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen" (CNN)
Robyn, Shakira, Brandy and Monica, Bryan Adams, Florence + The Machine, and RAYE perform.
📺 8 p.m. "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest" (ABC)
4 Non Blondes, 50 Cent, 6lack, AJR, BigXthaPlug, Chance the Rapper, Charlie Puth, Chappell Roan, Ciara, Demi Lovato, Diana Ross, DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic Live! starring Busta Rhymes, T.I. & Wyclef Jean, Filmore, Goo Goo Dolls, Jess Glynne, Jessie Murph, Jordan Davis, EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI, Leon Thomas, LE SSERAFIM, Lil Jon, Little Big Town, Madison Beer, Maren Morris, Mariah Carey, New Kids on the Block, OneRepublic, Pitbull, Post Malone, Rick Springfield, and Russell perform; Seacrest, Rita Ora, Rob Gronkowski, Julianne Hough, and Chance the Rapper host.
📺 8 p.m. "Stranger Things" series finale (Netflix)
🎥 "Together" (Hulu)
THURSDAY, JANUARY 1
📺 "Red Eye" Season 2 (Hulu, six-episode binge)
📺 "Run Away" (Netflix, eight-episode binge)
James Nesbitt stars in this Harlan Coben thriller as a father whose search for his runaway daughter draws him into a dangerous criminal underworld and exposes secrets that threaten to tear his family apart.
📺 "Second Chance at Love" (Hallmark+)
Real-life lovebirds Matthew Lawrence and Chilli guide five couples through an unforgettable journey.
📺 "Shetland" Season 10 (BritBox)
📺 11 a.m. 137th Rose Parade (Great American Family, NBC, and Peacock)
📺 8 p.m. "The First 48" Season 29 (A&E)
📺 8 p.m. "From Vienna: The New Year's Celebration" (PBS, hosted by Hugh Bonneville)
📺 8 p.m. "The Cult of the Real Housewife" (TLC, three-hour event)
The docuseries examines "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Mary Cosby and her church, exploring allegations that have surrounded the Faith Temple Pentecostal Church.
📺 8 p.m. "Hell's Kitchen" returns (Fox, next day on Hulu)
🎥 "Barron's Cove" (Paramount+)
🎥 8 p.m. "I'm Chevy Chase And You're Not" (CNN documentary)
The film charts Chase's rise from breakout "Saturday Night Live" phenomenon to box-office royalty, thoughtfully examining the complexities — and challenges — that have shaped his legacy; talking heads include Chase, Dan Aykroyd, Beverly D'Angelo, Goldie Hawn, Lorne Michaels, Ryan Reynolds, and Martin Short.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 2
📺 8 p.m. "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 18 (MTV)
📺 10 p.m. "It's Florida, Man" Season 2 finale (HBO)
SATURDAY, JANUARY 3
🏈 4:30 p.m. "Monday Night Football" Season 56 finale (ABC and ESPN, two games)
What to Watch the Week of January 4
SUNDAY, JANUARY 4
🏆 7 p.m. Critics Choice Awards (E! and USA Network, hosted by Chelsea Handler)
📺 8 p.m. "America's Funniest Home Videos" returns (ABC)
📺 8 p.m. "Home Town" Season 10 (HGTV)
📺 8 p.m. "When Calls the Heart" Season 13 (Hallmark Channel)
📺 8 p.m. "Worst Cooks in America" Season 30 (Food Network)
📺 8 p.m. "Best Medicine" (Fox)
A U.S. adaptation of "Doc Martin," the one-hour comedy stars Josh Charles as a gifted but prickly surgeon who trades a Boston career for life as a small-town GP.
🏈 8:15 p.m. "Sunday Night Football" Season 39 finale (NBC)
📺 9 p.m. "Krapopolis" Season 3 finale (Fox)
MONDAY, JANUARY 5
📺 "My Life Is Murder" Season 5 (Acorn TV)
📰 6:30 p.m. "CBS Evening News With Tony Dokoupil" begins (CBS)
📺 8 p.m. "Antique's Roadshow" Season 30 (PBS)
📺 8 p.m. "Baking Championship: Next Gen" (Food Network)
Twelve teams of siblings aged 8-14 compete to win $25,000; Duff Goldman and Kardea Brown serve as hosts and judges.
📺 8 p.m. "Name That Tune" Season 5 finale (Fox)
📺 8 p.m. "St. Denis Medical" returns (NBC)
📺 9 p.m. "The Wall" Season 6 (NBC)
📺 10 p.m. "Brilliant Minds" returns (NBC)
TUESDAY, JANUARY 6
📺 8 p.m. "Finding Your Roots" Season 12 (PBS)
📺 8 p.m. "Good Sports" returns (Prime Video)
📺 8 p.m. "Moonshiners" Season 15 (Discovery)
📺 8 p.m. "Will Trent" Season 4 (ABC)
📺 9 p.m. "Doc" returns (Fox)
📺 9 p.m. "High Potential" returns (ABC)
📺 10 p.m. "The Rookie" Season 8 (ABC)
🎥 9 p.m. "Bombshell" (PBS)
Narrated by Ann Curry, the documentary examines how the U.S. government shaped public perception of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 7
📺 "Beast Games" Season 2 (Prime Video, three-episode premiere)
📺 "The Ms. Pat Show" Season 5 (BET+)
📺 "Unlocked: A Jail Experiment" Season 2 (Netflix, eight-episode binge)
📺 8 p.m. "Alaska State Troopers" Season 9 (A&E)
📺 8 p.m. "Chicago Med" returns (NBC)
📺 8 p.m. "Hollywood Squares" Season 2 (CBS)
📺 8 p.m. "The Masked Singer" Season 14 (Fox)
📺 8 p.m. "Shifting Gears" returns (ABC)
📺 8 p.m. "Swamp People" Season 17 (History)
📺 8 p.m. "Ugliest Houses in America" Season 7 (HGTV)
📺 8:30 p.m. "Abbott Elementary" returns (ABC)
📺 9 p.m. "Chicago Fire" returns (NBC)
📺 9 p.m. "The Price Is Right at Night" Season 12 (CBS)
📺 9 p.m. "Sistas" Season 10 (BET)
📺 10 p.m. "Chicago P.D." returns (NBC)
📺 10 p.m. "Harlan Coben's Final Twist" (CBS)
In each one-hour episode, Coben will guide audiences through gripping tales of murder, high-profile crimes, and life-altering surprises.
📺 10 p.m. "Shark Tank" returns (ABC)
🎵 "Bruce Springsteen: Nebraska Live" (Hulu)
Springsteen performs the songs from his 1982 album "Nebraska" in an intimate soundstage setting.
🤣 "Marcello Hernández: American Boy" (Netflix comedy special)
THURSDAY, JANUARY 8
📺 "The Game" (BritBox)
Jason Watkins stars as a retired detective who becomes convinced his new neighbor (Robson Green) is the stalker who once terrorized his town — and got away with murder.
📺 "Girl Taken" (Paramount+, six-episode binge)
Based on Hollie Overton's novel "Baby Doll," the psychological thriller stars Alfie Allen as a teacher whose abduction of a teenage girl devastates a rural English town.
📺 "His & Hers" (Netflix, six-episode binge)
The limited series stars Tessa Thompson as a former news anchor pulled into a hometown murder investigation, where she clashes with a skeptical detective (Jon Bernthal).
📺 8 p.m. "Golden Eve" (CBS)
Ahead of the Golden Globes, this new annual special will honor Helen Mirren, recipient of the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award, and Sarah Jessica Parker, recipient of the Carol Burnett Award.
📺 8 p.m. "Law & Order" returns (NBC)
📺 8 p.m. "9-1-1" returns (ABC)
📺 9 p.m. "Law & Order: SVU" returns (NBC)
📺 9 p.m. "The Pitt" Season 2 (HBO Max)
📺 9 p.m. "9-1-1: Nashville" returns (ABC)
📺 9 p.m. "The Traitors" Season 4 (Peacock, three-episode premiere)
📺 9 p.m. "The Valley: Persian Style" (Bravo)
The spinoff follows a tight-knit group of Persian friends — including Bravo alums Reza Farahan, Golnesa Gharachedaghi and Mercedes Javid — who have traded Beverly Hills for suburban life in the Valley.
📺 10 p.m. "Grey's Anatomy" returns (ABC)
📺 10 p.m. "The Hunting Party" Season 2 (NBC)
FRIDAY, JANUARY 9
📺 "Coldwater" (Paramount+, Stateside debut)
Andrew Lincoln stars as a stay-at-home father who relocates his family from London to a remote Scottish town after a violent incident sparks a personal crisis.
📺 "Tehran" Season 3 (Apple TV)
📺 "A Thousand Blows" Season 2 (Hulu, six-episode binge)
📺 8 p.m. "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" returns (ABC)
📺 9 p.m. "The Unbelievable With Dan Aykroyd" Season 3 finale (History)
🎥 "People We Meet on Vacation" (Netflix movie)
Based on Emily Henry's novel, the film follows longtime friends Poppy (Emily Bader), a free spirit, and plan-loving Alex (Tom Blyth), who after years of summer vacations begin to wonder if they could be a perfect romantic match.
SATURDAY, JANUARY 10
🎥 8 p.m. "Ainsley McGregor Mysteries: A Case for the Watchmaker" (Great American Family movie)
Candace Cameron Bure returns as the amateur sleuth, who investigates a cold case tied to a rare antique watch after a murder resurfaces in her small hometown.
What to Watch the Week of January 11
SUNDAY, JANUARY 11
📺 "The Night Manager" Season 2 (Prime Video, three-episode premiere)
🏆 8 p.m. Golden Globes (CBS, hosted by Nikki Glaser)
📺 8 p.m. "Miss Scarlet" Season 6 (PBS)
📺 9 p.m. "All Creatures Great and Small" Season 6 (PBS)
📺 9 p.m. "Industry" Season 4 (HBO)
📺 10 p.m. "Bookish" (PBS, Stateside debut)
Mark Gatiss plays a bookshop owner with a secretive past who assists police in solving unusual crimes.
📺 11:30 p.m. "Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal" (Adult Swim)
MONDAY, JANUARY 12
📺 "Here Come the Irish" Season 2 finale (Peacock)
TUESDAY, JANUARY 13
📺 "Tell Me Lies" Season 3 (Hulu, two-episode premiere)
📺 8 p.m. "Best Medicine" Episode 2/time slot premiere (Fox)
📺 9 p.m. "Pole to Pole With Will Smith" (National Geographic, two-episode premiere)
Will Smith travels across all seven continents, tackling extreme environments and challenges while exploring science, culture and the future of the planet.
📺 10 p.m. "Mysteries Unearthed With Danny Trejo" Season 2 finale (History)
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 14
📺 "Hijack" Season 2 (Apple TV)
📺 "Palm Royale" Season 2 finale (Apple TV)
📺 "Riot Women" (BritBox, two-episode premiere)
Five menopausal women — Joanna Scanlan, Rosalie Craig, Tamsin Greig, Lorraine Ashbourne and Amelia Bullmore — form a punk rock band to take part in a local talent contest.
📺 9 p.m. "Fear Factor: House of Fear" (Fox)
A group of strangers live together in a remote location and face extreme stunts and psychological challenges; Johnny Knoxville hosts.
📺 9 p.m. "Love Island All Stars" Season 3 (Peacock)
THURSDAY, JANUARY 15
📺 "Gangs of London" Season 3 (AMC+)
📺 "PONIES" (Peacock, eight-episode binge)
Set in 1977 Moscow, the drama stars Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson as embassy secretaries who are recruited by the CIA after their husbands are killed under mysterious circumstances.
📺 "Agatha Christie's Seven Dials" (Netflix, three-episode binge)
Based on the Agatha Christie novel, the limited series follows Lady Eileen "Bundle" Brent (Mia McKenna Bruce) as she investigates after a country house party prank turns unexpectedly deadly.
📺 "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" (Paramount+, two-episode premiere)
A new class of cadets trains to become Starfleet officers under the leadership of a demanding captain and chancellor (Holly Hunter).
📺 "The Upshaws" final season (Netflix, 12-episode binge)
📺 9 p.m. "Animal Control" Episode 2/time slot premiere (Fox)
📺 9:30 p.m. "Going Dutch" Season 2 (Fox)
FRIDAY, JANUARY 16
📺 8 p.m. "Happy's Place" returns (NBC)
📺 8 p.m. "Power Book IV: Force" series finale (Starz)
📺 8:30 p.m. "Stumble" returns (NBC)
📺 9:30 p.m. "Nowhere Man" (Starz, Stateside debut)
Bonko Khoza stars as a former mercenary haunted by PTSD who is forced back into a world he's tried to escape after witnessing a crime on the streets of Johannesburg; Naturi Naughton-Lewis co-stars.
🎥 "How to Lose a Popularity Contest" (Tubi movie)
An organized overachiever (Sara Waisglass) and a charming underachiever (Chase Hudson) team up to win student body president — and maybe find romance along the way.
🎥 "The Rip" (Netflix movie)
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon star as Miami cops whose discovery of millions in cash fractures trust within their unit and draws dangerous outside attention.
🎥 "Twinless" (Hulu)
What to Watch the Week of January 18
SUNDAY, JANUARY 18
📺 "Landman" Season 2 finale (Paramount+)
📺 9 p.m. "The Hillside Strangler" (MGM+)
The four-part docuseries revisits the chilling crimes that terrorized Los Angeles — and features exclusive access to the Hillside Strangler himself.
📺 10 p.m. "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" (HBO)
Set a century before the events of "Game of Thrones," the drama follows Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey) and his young squire, Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell).
MONDAY, JANUARY 19
📺 "Hidden Assets" Season 3 (Acorn TV)
📺 "Judy Justice" Season 4 (Prime Video)
🏈 7:30 p.m. College Football Playoff National Championship (ESPN)
🎥 "Hoops, Hopes & Dreams" (Hulu)
The documentary short explores how Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and President Barack Obama used basketball to unite communities, inspire civic engagement, and spark generational change.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 20
📺 "Handsome Devil: The Charming Killer" (Paramount+, three-episode binge)
The docuseries unravels how Wade Wilson — a 25-year-old Florida man arrested for the brutal murders of two women — unexpectedly became a social media fixation.
📺 "WWE: Unreal" Season 2 (Netflix, five-episode binge)
📺 9 p.m. "Star Search" (Netflix)
Airing Tuesday and Wednesday nights, the revived talent competition is hosted by Anthony Anderson and features live performances with real-time voting.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 21
📺 "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" Season 2 finale (Disney+)
📺 "Steal" (Prime Video, six-episode binge)
Sophie Turner stars as an office worker taken hostage during a violent heist at a London pension fund, pulling her into the center of a high-stakes crime.
📺 9 p.m. "The Beauty" (FX, three-episode premiere)
From executive producer Ryan Murphy, the thriller stars Evan Peters and Rebecca Hall as FBI agents investigating murders linked to a mysterious virus concocted by a tech billionaire (Ashton Kutcher) that promises physical perfection at a deadly cost.
🎥 "Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart" (Netflix)
The documentary revisits the 2002 abduction of Smart, told in her own words.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 22
📺 "Canada Shore" (Paramount+, two-episode premiere)
The Canadian edition of MTV's "Shore" franchise follows a group of singles living together for a summer of partying, hookups and hangovers.
📺 "Finding Her Edge" (Netflix, seven-episode binge)
To save her family's rink, a former skater (Madelyn Keys) returns to the ice with an exciting new partner while holding onto feelings for her old one — her first love.
📺 8 p.m. "Hell's Kitchen" Season 24 finale (Fox)
📺 8 p.m. "Scrabble" Season 2 (The CW, with new host Craig Ferguson)
📺 9 p.m. "Trivial Pursuit" Season 2 (The CW)
FRIDAY, JANUARY 23
📺 8 p.m. "Nowhere Man" Episode 2/time slot premiere (Starz)
📺 8 p.m. "Skyscraper Live" (Netflix live event)
World-famous free solo climber Alex Honnold attempts to ascend one of the planet's tallest skyscrapers in a high-stakes live event from Taipei, Taiwan.
📺 10 p.m. "Real Time With Bill Maher" Season 24 (HBO)
SATURDAY, JANUARY 24
📺 8 p.m. "Planet Earth: Kingdom" (BBC America)
Narrated by Sir David Attenborough, the latest installment chronicles the interconnected lives of leopards, hyenas, wild dogs and lions in a remote river valley in Zambia.
📺 9 p.m. "Have I Got News for You" Season 4 (CNN)
What to Watch the Week of January 25
SUNDAY, JANUARY 25
📺 "It's Not Like That" (Wonder Project via Prime Video, two-episode premiere)
A widowed pastor (Scott Foley) and a newly divorced mother (Erinn Hayes) navigate faith, parenthood and singledom as their families remain closely intertwined.
🏈 3 p.m. AFC Championship Game (CBS)
🏈 6 p.m. NFC Championship Game (Fox)
📺 10 p.m. "Memory of a Killer" (Fox)
Inspired by the novel "De Zaak Alzheimer" and its 2003 Belgian film adaptation, the thriller stars Patrick Dempsey as a hitman leading a dangerous double life while concealing a deadly personal secret.
MONDAY, JANUARY 26
📺 8 p.m. "American Idol" Season 24 (ABC)
📺 8 p.m. "Extracted" Season 2 (Fox)
📺 9 p.m. "Memory of a Killer" Episode 2/time slot premiere (Fox)
📺 10 p.m. "History's Deadliest With Ving Rhames" (History)
Hosted and narrated by Rhames, the docuseries examines some of the deadliest people, disasters and events in history.
TUESDAY, JANUARY 27
📺 "Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators" Season 5 finale (BritBox)
📺 9 p.m. "Wonder Man" (Disney+, eight-episode binge)
An aspiring actor (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) crosses paths with a washed-up performer (Ben Kingsley) as both pursue roles in a superhero remake.
🎥 9 p.m. "Elie Wiesel: Soul on Fire" (PBS)
The "American Masters" documentary profiles the Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize–winning author, tracing his life, work and legacy as a leading voice for human rights.
🤣 "Mike Epps: Delusional" (Netflix comedy special)
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 28
📺 "School Spirits" Season 3 (Paramount+, three-episode premiere)
📺 "Shrinking" Season 3 (Apple TV)
🎥 "The Wrecking Crew" (Prime Video movie)
Estranged half-brothers (Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista) reunite after their father's mysterious death, uncovering buried secrets and a conspiracy that threatens to tear their family apart.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 29
📺 "Bridgerton" Season 4 (Netflix, four-episode premiere)
📺 "Sanctuary: A Witch's Tale" Season 2 finale (AMC+)
📺 8 p.m. "Next Level Chef" Season 5 (Fox)
FRIDAY, JANUARY 30
📺 8 p.m. "Inside the 68th Annual Grammy Awards" (CBS)
SATURDAY, JANUARY 31
🤼 7 p.m. WWE Royal Rumble (ESPN app)