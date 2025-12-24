What To Watch Wednesday: It's A Wonderful Life, Christmas Story Marathon, Home Alone And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Wednesday: An angel gets its wings in "It's a Wonderful Life," Kevin McCallister is "Home Alone," and "A Christmas Story" airs 12 times in a row.
Showtimes for December 24, 2025
Fallout
A Shady Sands flashback reveals horrific details; Lucy and The Ghoul are confronted by a new creature; Norm attempts to lead after thawing Vault 31's Cryo pods.
Goodbye June
Kate Winslet directs and joins Helen Mirren, Toni Collette, Johnny Flynn and Andrea Riseborough in a tender tale of a family's farewell to their mother.
Palm Royale
Robert is torn between his best friend and his oldest friend; Dinah uncovers the source of her death threats.
Percy Jackson and the Olympians
Percy, Annabeth, and Tyson collide with Clarisse’s quest; Annabeth reckons with her past; the whole crew must make dire choices as they prepare for a voyage into the Sea of Monsters.
Tom Segura: Teacher
The comedian explores the darkly funny side of life's most unpredictable lessons from parenting fails to blackout bar stories in this stand-up special.
A Christmas Story Marathon
Ralphie may or may not grow up to be an advocate for gun control after nearly shooting his eye out. Watch him do it — 12 times in a row! (TNT's own marathon starts at 9 p.m.)
College Football
The California Golden Bears take on the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors in the Hawai'i Bowl.
Home Alone
In the 1990 classic, a boy (Macaulay Culkin) left home alone by his parents must protect his house from robbers (Daniel Stern and Joe Pesci) at Christmas.
It's a Wonderful Life
Settle in with your loved ones and relive the 1946 classic, which stars Jimmy Stewart as a banker who learns what life would have been like without him.
Christmas Eve Mass
Viewers will be able to watch the Pope Leo-led mass from St. Peter's Basilica in Rome.