WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Wednesday: It's A Wonderful Life, Christmas Story Marathon, Home Alone And More

By Claire Franken
What To Watch On TV And Streaming Wednesday, December 24, 2025 MovieStillsDB

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Wednesday: An angel gets its wings in "It's a Wonderful Life," Kevin McCallister is "Home Alone," and "A Christmas Story" airs 12 times in a row.

If you'd like a recommended watch-list like this delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for our free What to Watch newsletter here!

Showtimes for December 24, 2025

ET

Fallout

Prime Video

A Shady Sands flashback reveals horrific details; Lucy and The Ghoul are confronted by a new creature; Norm attempts to lead after thawing Vault 31's Cryo pods. 

Goodbye June

Netflix MOVIE PREMIERE

Kate Winslet directs and joins Helen Mirren, Toni Collette, Johnny Flynn and Andrea Riseborough in a tender tale of a family's farewell to their mother.

Palm Royale

Apple TV

Robert is torn between his best friend and his oldest friend; Dinah uncovers the source of her death threats.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Disney+

Percy, Annabeth, and Tyson collide with Clarisse’s quest; Annabeth reckons with her past; the whole crew must make dire choices as they prepare for a voyage into the Sea of Monsters.

Tom Segura: Teacher

Netflix

The comedian explores the darkly funny side of life's most unpredictable lessons from parenting fails to blackout bar stories in this stand-up special.

ET

A Christmas Story Marathon

TBS, TNT THROUGH THURSDAY AT 8 P.M.

Ralphie may or may not grow up to be an advocate for gun control after nearly shooting his eye out. Watch him do it — 12 times in a row! (TNT's own marathon starts at 9 p.m.)

College Football

ESPN

The California Golden Bears take on the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors in the Hawai'i Bowl.

Home Alone

ABC

In the 1990 classic, a boy (Macaulay Culkin) left home alone by his parents must protect his house from robbers (Daniel Stern and Joe Pesci) at Christmas.

It's a Wonderful Life

NBC

Settle in with your loved ones and relive the 1946 classic, which stars Jimmy Stewart as a banker who learns what life would have been like without him.

ET

Christmas Eve Mass

NBC

Viewers will be able to watch the Pope Leo-led mass from St. Peter's Basilica in Rome.

Recommended