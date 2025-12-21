Quotes Of The Week: Pluribus, St. Denis Medical, Watson, Ghosts And More

You didn't think we'd forget Quotes of the Week, did you?

In our latest column below — which rounds up the best sound bites of the past seven days — you'll find a dozen shows represented, including "Married to Medicine," "Elsbeth," "Landman," "Pluribus," "Watson," "Sheriff Country," "Ghosts," and more.

Also featured in this week's roundup: "Bob's Burgers" fails at foreign language, Stephen Colbert paints a picture of hell, and "Survivor" eliminates one castaway in style. Plus, we've got double doses of "IT: Welcome to Derry" and "St. Denis Medical."

Scroll through the list below to see all of our picks for the week, then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves! (With contributions from Nick Caruso, Rebecca Luther, Dave Nemetz, Kimberly Roots and Andy Swift)