Quotes Of The Week: Pluribus, St. Denis Medical, Watson, Ghosts And More
You didn't think we'd forget Quotes of the Week, did you?
In our latest column below — which rounds up the best sound bites of the past seven days — you'll find a dozen shows represented, including "Married to Medicine," "Elsbeth," "Landman," "Pluribus," "Watson," "Sheriff Country," "Ghosts," and more.
Also featured in this week's roundup: "Bob's Burgers" fails at foreign language, Stephen Colbert paints a picture of hell, and "Survivor" eliminates one castaway in style. Plus, we've got double doses of "IT: Welcome to Derry" and "St. Denis Medical."
Scroll through the list below to see all of our picks for the week, then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves! (With contributions from Nick Caruso, Rebecca Luther, Dave Nemetz, Kimberly Roots and Andy Swift)
MARRIED TO MEDICINE
"Now, I was young in the '70s, but I do recall it was free love, honey. We were very free sexually back in the day, but so was herpes and hepatitis. So, you know, we paid for the freedom."
Dr. Jackie remembers the good old days... sort of
BOB'S BURGERS
"I'd show you the videos I made last year, but my parents took my phone away because I got a 'C' in Spanish."
"Isn't that good? I thought 'si' was Spanish."
"I wouldn't know."
With all due respect, we wouldn't copy off Logan (Kurt Braunohler) or Gene (Eugene Mirman) in Spanish class
WATSON
"Detective Lestrade. To what do I owe the pleasure?"
"Evening, good looking. How do you keep your suit so perky after sundown?"
"Maybe I sweat starch. Maybe I don't sweat at all."
If Watson (Morris Chestnut) sweated starch, that would actually explain a lot, right Det. Lestrade (Rachel Hayward)?
SHERIFF COUNTRY
"Being a cop isn't about just busting heads. It's about knowing when to listen."
"That would make a great poster: 'Know When to Listen' over a field of sunflowers with a couple of bunnies really seeing each other. What do you think?"
Hank (Ian Quinlan) just can't help himself when it comes to serving sass
THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT
"According to [Susie] Wiles, as part of her job, she keeps a free-standing video monitor next to the fireplace in her West Wing office with a live feed of Trump's social media posts. So there's fire and a constant stream of Trump's social media posts? Are you sure that's your office? 'Cause it sounds like hell to me."
PLURIBUS
"It's like playing cards with f**king Google."
Carol (Rhea Seehorn) is tired of Zosia rattling off random facts during their card game
GHOSTS
"I was the only Jewish kid in my town growing up and so when the holidays rolled around, I always felt a little like I didn't belong. And in elementary school, every Christmas pageant, they made me stand up alone and sing 'Dreidel, Dreidel, Dreidel.'"
"Ugh. Patience understands. It's like that winter when I was spared by the Great Pox, but all of my siblings perished. Why not me!"
Patience (Mary Holland) has a peculiar way of trying to relate to Trevor's (Asher Grodman) childhood loneliness
SURVIVOR
"Aw man, Jeff. RizGod seems to be just a mere mortal today. If you could please do me the honors and fulfill my dreams and don't call me by my name, but instead by my nickname when you snuff my torch."
"RizGod, the tribe has spoken."
Jeff Probst sends Rizo Velovic out of the game using Rizo's self-proclaimed moniker
IT: WELCOME TO DERRY
"I wanna kill that f***ing clown."
A newly determined Marge (Matilda Lawler) is ready to take down Pennywise for good
IT: WELCOME TO DERRY (Bonus Quote!)
"Well, listen, if you run into any trouble out there, you know who you can call. I owe you."
"I think I'll manage. I mean, how much trouble can a hotel be?"
Oh, just wait until you get to the Overlook, Dick (Chris Chalk)
ELSBETH
"I find it egregious to charge 400 bucks and then make me watch a video of the street outside the theater. Call me old-fashioned."
"I don't know, Captain. Have you heard the soundtrack? It's great."
"It's called an original cast recording. Even I know that."
From his disapproval of the "Orphan Girl" staging to his correction of Elsbeth's (Carrie Preston) "soundtrack" faux pas, Capt. Wagner (Wendell Pierce) clearly has respect for the theater
ST. DENIS MEDICAL
"Hey, how about a reserved parking spot for your favorite charge nurse?"
"One, two, three, you got it!"
"Really?! That's amazing! OK! [beat] Aw, I should have asked for a raise."
Alex (Allison Tolman) takes advantage of Joyce's (Wendi McLendon-Covey) new "trust your gut" method of answering questions... then realizes she should have made a much bigger request to her boss
ST. DENIS MEDICAL (Bonus Quote!)
"How do I explain corporate greed to you? Have you seen 'Wolf of Wall Street' or 'The Big Short'?"
"No, but those both sound funny. The big short? That's great."
"OK. Have you seen 'A Bug's Life'?"
"Yeah, last weekend!"
Oh, Matt (Mekki Leeper), you adorable thing
LANDMAN
"Nate said you needed a crash course in getting drilled... offshore. Drilling a well offshore."
Charlie (Guy Barnet) gets tongue-tied when he runs into his one-night stand at work