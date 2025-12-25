What To Watch Thursday: Call The Midwife Christmas Special, NFL On Netflix, Stranger Things Vol. 2, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Thursday: "Call the Midwife" heads to Hong Kong, "Stranger Things" releases new episodes, and Netflix hosts an NFL double-header.
If you'd like a recommended watch-list like this delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for our free What to Watch newsletter here!
Showtimes for December 25, 2025
A Soulful Christmas
When the children (Shanice and Kenny Lattimore) of two feuding musical legends are forced to collaborate on a holiday song remake, their rivalry turns into an unexpected romance.
Adventure Time: Fiona & Cake
Season 2 finale: As time runs out for a wounded hero, Fionna seeks to undo a disastrous decision.
The Kardashians
Season 7 finale: Kylie has an unexpected visitor and needs backup from Kris and Scott; Kim breaks down over her impending bar exam; Khloé goes to Nashville to interview Dolly Parton.
Sanctuary: A Witch's Tale
Season 2 premiere: Sarah Fenn returns to Sanctuary but a horrific magical murder forces her to work with DI Maggie Knight in solving the case.
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
Coco Jones, Lady A, Mariah the Scientist, Bebe Rexha, Nicole Scherzinger, Gwen Stefani, and Iam Tongi perform; Ginnifer Goodwin and Alfonso Ribeiro host
NFL Christmas Gameday: Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders
The Dallas Cowboys take on the Washington Commanders; Kelly Clarkson kicks things off with a performance of “Underneath the Tree.”
NFL Christmas Gameday: Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings
The Detroit Lions take on the Minnesota Vikings; Snoop Dogg takes the stage at halftime.
Call the Midwife
Senior members of Nonnatus House travel to Hong Kong to tackle a crisis at the order’s branch house; back in Poplar, the young midwives throw a wild party at Nonnatus House.
Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
The classic cartoon follows the title character (voiced by Boris Karloff) on his mission to steal Christmas customs from the people of Whoville. (The live-action Jim Carrey movie follows at 8:30 p.m.)
Stranger Things
Volume 2 premiere: In the wake of his newfound powers, Will & Co. go back to the drawing board on how to defeat Vecna, who has successfully abducted the children of Hawkins.
Thursday Night Football
Season 19 finale: The Denver Broncos face off against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Happy and You Know It
A joyful and surprising journey into the fascinating world of toddler pop, the documentary explores why kids' music is so catchy, can be deeply meaningful, and how AI is taking hold and shaping the industry.