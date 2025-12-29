What To Watch Monday: The Pitt Wraps TNT Run, Robin Roberts Special, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
What to Watch Monday: "The Pitt" wraps its TNT run, NBC hosts an NBA double-header, and Robin Roberts reflects on 2025.
If you'd like a recommended watch-list like this delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for our free What to Watch newsletter here!
Showtimes for December 29, 2025
Members Only: Palm Beach
Series premiere: A group of socialites navigate the drama and decadence of Palm Beach, where the parties are lavish and the gossip is endless.
Midsomer Murders
Season 25 finale: After a strict headteacher is murdered during a PTA meeting, Barnaby and Winter dig into the case; the detectives sift through school scandals and deadly secrets.
Below Deck Mediterranean
Two crew members contend with whether or not to feel guilty after committing a major betrayal; romantic entanglements on the boat get messy.
Don’t Hate Your House With the Property Brothers
Season 2 premiere: Drew and Jonathan will meet Warren and Tricia whose poorly renovated house is in the perfect location but is unsafe and unsuitable for their daily family life.
NBA on NBC
First up, the Cleveland Cavaliers face the San Antonio Spurs. Then at 10:30 p.m., the Dallas Mavericks play the Portland Trail Blazers.
The Year: 2025
Robin Roberts' annual retrospective features interviews with The Jonas Brothers, A'Ja Wilson, Luke Bryan, Christian Siriano, Robert Irwin, and Alix Earle.
Monday Night Football
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Atlanta Falcons.
Critical Incident
The documentary revisits the 2010 death of Anastasio Hernández-Rojas, an undocumented Mexican immigrant who died while in custody at the border.
The Pitt
Robby refuses to give up on a mass casualty victim, even after Abbot intervenes; Abbot and Samira are challenged by a patient's rapidly deteriorating condition; Whitaker tracks down a missing patient. (Season 2 premieres Thursday, Jan. 8 on HBO Max.)