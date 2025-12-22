15 Series Finales That Completely Ruined Their Shows

Television's a delicate medium. A show can capture the public's attention for years, only to squander it all with one poorly written season. Such is the case with shows like "Game of Thrones," "How I Met Your Mother," and "Lost," which ruled the zeitgeist for years before their endings alienated many diehard fans. In some cases, these reputation-destroying moments all came down to a single episode that not only disappointed fans but ruined earlier seasons in retrospect.

These 15 shows all have one thing in common: Their final episodes were highly anticipated, but left fans with a sour taste in their mouths. For some of these shows, their misguided finales have become inseparable from their own legacies, even the shows that had massive ratings during their heyday. It's always hard to stick the landing in a television show's final season, but if there's any goal not to aim for, it's these finales.