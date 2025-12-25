Bradley Cooper Played A Fictional Version Of Anthony Bourdain In A Short-Lived Sitcom

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Bradley Cooper has become one of Hollywood's biggest movie stars — but before he catapulted to superstardom, the actor was working in the trenches of a restaurant kitchen. Well, he was playing a fictional chef who worked in the back of a fictional restaurant on a short-lived Fox sitcom.

One of Cooper's more forgotten television roles was as a character inspired by Anthony Bourdain — and almost identically named to the celebrity chef — in Fox's 2005 sitcom "Kitchen Confidential." The series was inspired by the chef's memoir, "Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly," which reflected on Bourdain's professional career in the restaurant industry.

