That '70s Show Was Originally Going To Be Named After A Beloved Rock Song

"That '70s Show" has a clear appreciation for music — featuring one of the best TV theme songs of all time and plenty of musical guest stars — but the show nearly took its love of song a step further: Creators originally wanted to name the series after the most familiar line from one of The Who's most popular tracks, "Baba O'Riley."

"'Teenage Wasteland' was our tentative title," executive producer Tom Werner told The Hollywood Reporter. "It was on the first draft, but we couldn't get the rights to it from The Who."

Werner said the team went back to the drawing board, coming up with a list of new possible titles, which included "The Kids Are Alright," named after another Who song. Songwriter Pete Townshend ultimately shot down that idea, so the team settled on "Feelin' All Right," which they presented to advertisers in 1988 at Fox's annual upfront presentation.

The title was changed again, however, when co-creator Bonnie Turner proposed calling the series "That '70s Show," noting that viewers would call it that anyway, regardless of its actual title.