Why Ian Somerhalder Asked To Leave The Vampire Diaries During Season 3

Season 3 of "The Vampire Diaries" spent plenty of screen time incorporating the cast of the future spinoff "The Originals," but it also turned Stefan into a heartless Ripper, making Damon the show's unlikely but inevitable hero-to-be. It was a part Somerhalder apparently wasn't set on playing, at least not without some assurances that he'd eventually make his way back to the dark side.

"I was so upset about the trajectory of Damon, so much so that at one point I was sitting across from Julie in her office in Atlanta almost in tears — actually, my eyes were quite misty — and asked out of the show," Somerhalder said in the book. "I was so angry about it. I wanted off."

Somerhalder went on to explain that he "saw the writing on the wall" and knew Damon was entering firm love interest territory. "I was like, 'They're going to turn me into a sappy character,'" he recalled, noting that he had "a lot of this heat because of this show" and was certain that if he left Damon behind, he could find another role in a "really cool and dark and edgy" project. After reminding him that he was in a six-year contract and was part of "the beating heart of the show," Plec assured Somerhalder that "The Vampire Diaries" hadn't lost its edge. She remembered telling him that it was Wesley's time to play with the dark side, and that "if one [brother is] going dark, the other has to go light."

In the end, Plec chalks Somerhalder's crisis of confidence up to cast-wide "series fatigue," which came in part because she had been spending more time writing for the family of vamps known as The Originals, who would debut their own show alongside "The Vampire Diaries" in 2013. Plec, who told TVLine she's still down for more "Vampire Diaries" stories earlier this year, eventually convinced the star that Damon wouldn't be a "one-trick pony," and he stayed on for the rest of the series run.

"'This is a one-hundred-episode arc of a man, there are ups and there are downs, and there are times when he's the villain, there are times when he's the hero,'" Somerhalder remembers Plec telling him. "I had to trust in that process." Vicious, funny, and indelible, Damon Salvatore was a bad boy whose arc actually ended up taking closer to 200 episodes. We'll never know what the actor might have done if he left the show early, but Somerhalder got to play both the cold-blooded killer and the romantic antihero up until the very end.