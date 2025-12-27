Why The O.C. Was Canceled After 4 Seasons

In the early 2000s, Josh Schwartz's "The O.C." was the OG guilty pleasure show. It was basically a soap but a heightened and well-written one, set in California's Newport Beach, where rich people were the average citizen.

The series aired on Fox for four seasons, starting in 2003. In 2007, after 92 episodes (including a fourth and final shortened season that consisted of 16 episodes instead of the regular 24-25), Fox cancelled the series due to a steady downward trend in ratings.

In addition, a key narrative change in Season 4 served as a harbinger for the show's eventual end.