The Real Reason Kunal Nayyar's Raj Is Single In The Big Bang Theory Finale

"The Big Bang Theory" concluded its 12-season run with several of its central characters settled into marriages and family life, while Raj (Kunal Nayyar) remained single when the series came to an end.

In an interview for the oral history book "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series" by Jessica Radloff, Nayyar explained that Raj needed more time to grow as a person before settling down.

"I thought it was very astute that the one person who wanted love so badly realizes maybe he needs to love himself first," he said. "It doesn't have to come through someone else, and that's a very lovely way to end a character's storyline. He grew so much in those last few seasons as a character, and you saw him become less and less dependent on all the things he thought he needed."