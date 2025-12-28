The TV Show That Nearly Cost Michael Chiklis His Starring Role As The Shield's Vic Mackey

Michael Chiklis' Vic Mackey is the heart (though not necessarily the soul, given his many misdeeds) of FX's "The Shield." The crime drama focuses on the LAPD Strike Team, a particularly brutal unit that deals with particularly brutal criminals. Unfortunately, Mackey's team is just as prone to breaking the law as the many folks it apprehends, which often puts it on the hot seat as the pressure mounts from both sides of the law.

Apart from numerous amazing recurring roles played by folks like Forest Whitaker, Michael Peña, and Glenn Close, the main characters are brought to life by the likes of future "Fallout" star Walton Goggins, CCH Pounder, and Benito Martinez. Yet, front and center of the show stands Chiklis himself, radiating corrupt cop energy from every pore. The actor not only plays Vic Mackey, he is Vic Mackey — which makes it all the more unbelievable to find out that the people behind the show were originally highly skeptical of casting him, thanks to his past cop role on "The Commish."

For those who aren't familiar with the ABC cop comedy-drama "The Commish," it aired from 1991 to 1996 and starred Chiklis as Eastbridge Police Commissioner Tony Scali. Happily unfit and unperturbed by his losing battle against male pattern baldness, Tony was a smiling, humorous figure who was very good at his job but considered violence the absolute last option in any given situation. As "The Shield" creator Shawn Ryan said in Entertainment Weekly's oral history of the show, the lingering presumptions from "The Commish" almost denied Chiklis the opportunity to read for the role. "There was resistance amongst our casting folks when they heard he wanted to come and audition, like, 'He's really wrong for this,'" Ryan said.