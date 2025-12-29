A Classic Friends Episode Had To Be Changed Because Of A Tragedy

An episode of "Friends" was significantly altered ahead of its October 2001 airing in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks, with producers scrapping an entire storyline involving airport bomb jokes.

The change affected Season 8, Episode 3, "The One Where Rachel Tells Ross," which originally included a B-story wherein Chandler made jokes about aircraft hijacking and bombing while going through airport security during his honeymoon with Monica. Deleted scenes show that the original storyline would have kept Monica and Chandler at the airport while Chandler was detained and interrogated. In the episode as aired, that storyline was retooled and saw the newlyweds repeatedly lose honeymoon perks to another couple.

Speaking with The Television Academy, series co-creator Marta Kauffman said the original scenes were reshot because they were "not going to work" in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks. She added that the show's reception during that period reinforced for them that they were ultimately right to ignore real-world events, saying: "People said it was a welcome [distraction]. Sitting with old friends was soothing, comforting, and that made us feel really, really good about it."

Fellow co-creator David Crane concurred, acknowledging that the Sept. 11 attacks never changed the show they set out to make — "except for that story [getting] thrown out." But they did eventually host survivors of the attacks, along with their families, who filled the studio audience as part of a future taping.

"It was an extraordinary night," Kauffman recalled. "It was amazing, and people were incredibly grateful for the opportunity to laugh."