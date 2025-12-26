What To Watch Friday: Heated Rivalry Finale, Bugonia On Peacock, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Friday: "Heated Rivalry" wraps Season 1, "Bugonia" streams on Peacock, and Achillia heads to the arena in "Spartacus: House of Ashur."
Showtimes for December 26, 2025
Bugonia
Two conspiracy obsessed young men (Jesse Plemons and Aidan Delbis) kidnap the high-powered CEO of a major company (Emma Stone), convinced that she is an alien intent on destroying planet Earth.
Cover-Up
This documentary traces the career of legendary investigative journalist Seymour Hersh, whose tenacious reporting exposed cover-ups from My Lai to Abu Ghraib.
Heated Rivalry
Season 1 finale: Shane and Ilya spend alone time at a secluded cottage to explore their relationship, leading to crucial decisions about their future.
The Life of Chuck
From childhood to adulthood, Charles "Chuck" Krantz (Tom Hiddleston) experiences the wonder of love, the heartbreak of loss, and the multitudes contained in all of us.
College Football
Central Michigan vs. Northwestern (1 p.m.); New Mexico vs. Minnesota (4:30 p.m.); and Florida International vs. UTSA (8 p.m.).
Popstar! Best of 2025
Host Elizabeth Stanton counts down the greatest and most memorable moments and trends of 2025.
Power Book IV: Force
After a major shakeup, Tommy moves fast to rebuild, and the stakes are higher than ever.
Spartacus: House of Ashur
Ashur presents Achillia to the public, where she faces her first battle in the arena.
Junk or Jackpot?
Series premiere: Bobby Berk meets passionate people who are in desperate need of a life-changing renovation — and will soon discover the hidden monetary value of their massive and unusual collections.
It's Florida, Man
An opportunist taps into his connections with local moonshiners to make a quick buck, but things take a turn when his crew stumbles upon another illegal operation.