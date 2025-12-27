WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Saturday: The Copenhagen Test Premiere, AEW: World's End, And More

By Nick Caruso
What to Watch on TV and Streaming Saturday, December 27, 2025 Peacock

On TV this Saturday: Simu Liu and Melissa Barrera star in "The Copenhagen Test," The CW airs its final Harlequin romance adaptation, and AEW reaches the World's End.

Showtimes for December 27, 2025

ET

The Copenhagen Test

Peacock EIGHT-EPISODE BINGE

Series premiere: A first-generation Chinese-American intelligence analyst (Simu Liu) realizes his brain has been hacked, giving the perpetrators access to everything he sees and hears; Melissa Barrera co-stars.

ET

College Football

See below for networks

ABC

  • Penn State vs. Clemson (12 p.m.)
  • Georgia Tech vs. BYU (3:30 p.m.)
  • Virginia vs. Missouri (7:30 p.m.)

The CW

  • Miami (OH) vs. Fresno State (4:30 p.m.)

ESPN

  • Pittsburgh vs. East Carolina (11 a.m.)
  • UConn vs. Army (2:15 p.m.)
  • North Texas vs. San Diego State (5:45 p.m.)
  • LSU vs. Houston (9:15 p.m.)

ET

AEW: World's End Pay-Per-View

HBO Max

Athena and Mercedes Moné take on the Babes of Wrath, while Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland, “Hangman” Adam Page, and MJF compete in a four-way bout, live from NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Ill.

Dinner and a Movie

TBS

Jason and Jenny watch 2016's "Captain America: Civil War." 

The Hockey Mom's Revenge

Lifetime MOVIE PREMIERE

A former Olympic hopeful (Kate Dailey) becomes obsessed with her hockey player son’s (Luke Shelton) success.

Love and Marriage: Huntsville

OWN

Chris faces the fallout of not having Nell's back during the family dinner; Destiny invites all the women to a winery, but she finds herself stuck in the middle when things get heated between Tisha and Nell.

Recipe for Romance

The CW MOVIE PREMIERE

Would-be enemies (played by True O'Brien and Alex Mallari Jr.) turn to heartwarming lovers in this story of two warring businesses in Little Manila.

