What To Watch Saturday: The Copenhagen Test Premiere, AEW: World's End, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Saturday: Simu Liu and Melissa Barrera star in "The Copenhagen Test," The CW airs its final Harlequin romance adaptation, and AEW reaches the World's End.
Showtimes for December 27, 2025
The Copenhagen Test
Series premiere: A first-generation Chinese-American intelligence analyst (Simu Liu) realizes his brain has been hacked, giving the perpetrators access to everything he sees and hears; Melissa Barrera co-stars.
College Football
ABC
- Penn State vs. Clemson (12 p.m.)
- Georgia Tech vs. BYU (3:30 p.m.)
- Virginia vs. Missouri (7:30 p.m.)
The CW
- Miami (OH) vs. Fresno State (4:30 p.m.)
ESPN
- Pittsburgh vs. East Carolina (11 a.m.)
- UConn vs. Army (2:15 p.m.)
- North Texas vs. San Diego State (5:45 p.m.)
- LSU vs. Houston (9:15 p.m.)
AEW: World's End Pay-Per-View
Athena and Mercedes Moné take on the Babes of Wrath, while Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland, “Hangman” Adam Page, and MJF compete in a four-way bout, live from NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Ill.
Dinner and a Movie
Jason and Jenny watch 2016's "Captain America: Civil War."
The Hockey Mom's Revenge
A former Olympic hopeful (Kate Dailey) becomes obsessed with her hockey player son’s (Luke Shelton) success.
Love and Marriage: Huntsville
Chris faces the fallout of not having Nell's back during the family dinner; Destiny invites all the women to a winery, but she finds herself stuck in the middle when things get heated between Tisha and Nell.
Recipe for Romance
Would-be enemies (played by True O'Brien and Alex Mallari Jr.) turn to heartwarming lovers in this story of two warring businesses in Little Manila.