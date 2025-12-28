What To Watch Sunday: Mayor Of Kingstown And Robin Hood Finales, Animal Control Premiere, And More
On TV this Sunday: "Mayor of Kingstown" and "Robin Hood" wrap for the season, "Animal Control" airs its Season 4 premiere early, and the Grammys pay tribute to Latin music.
Showtimes for December 28, 2025
Landman
Tommy and Angela's getaway turns chaotic; Cami's plans face scrutiny.
Mayor of Kingstown
Season 4 finale: Mike fights to prevent Kyle from following in his footsteps; Hobbs makes a crucial decision.
A Grammy Celebration of Latin Music
Ángela Aguilar, Andrea Bocelli, Michael Bublé, Gloria Estefan, Luis Fonsi, Carín León and Nuno Bettencourt, Maren Morris, Aymée Nuviola, Laura Pausini, Prince Royce, Jon Secada, Robin Thicke and Orianthi, The Warning with Billy Idol and Steve Stevens, and the cast of Broadway's "Buena Vista Social Club" perform; Wilmer Valderrama and Roselyn Sánchez host.
Animal Control
Season 4 premiere: Tensions erupt when the two rival animal control precincts are forced to merge due to budget cuts; Emily and Shred try to hide their romance from the team. (Episode 2 airs Thursday, Jan. 15 at 9 p.m.)
Happiness
Season 1 finale: Opening night dazzles but resentment could undo all Charlie's hard work.
The Simpsons
Homer revitalizes Bumblebee Man’s career when he becomes his secret stuntman. But how much punishment can a stunt-bee take before it starts to sting?
Krapopolis
Tyrannis offends his father; Stupendous and Hippocampus do security.
Robin Hood
Season 1 finale: As Guy of Gisborne embarks to kill Rob, the Sheriff plots against him to draw the King to England; Marian infiltrates her father's home for intel; the outlaws lead missions crucial to victory.
Bob's Burgers
After winning a prestigious award, Bob faces a setback at the ceremony, and the kids team up with possible former jewel thief Vincent to put things right.