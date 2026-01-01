Bryan Cranston's One Condition To Return As Breaking Bad's Walter White

Following his decorated run as Walter White, aka Heisenberg, on "Breaking Bad," Bryan Cranston reprised his role in "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie" and in the sixth and final season of "Better Call Saul." Since the spinoff series concluded, the door appears to be closed regarding a return to the "Breaking Bad" universe. However, Cranston has one condition if he were to step into Walter White's Clarks Wallabees again.

During the 14-year run of the "Breaking Bad" universe, Cranston & Co. learned never to underestimate the storytelling talents of Vince Gilligan. If he were to return again, Cranston told Awards Radar that he would only do so if Gilligan came up with a pitch that evoked an "Oh my God" type of reaction. Cranston acknowledged that he does not always have that sort of reaction when reading or hearing a pitch, but regarding the opportunity to portray Walter White again, he reaffirmed, "If you're stunned and astonished by something, you should pay attention. So, if that happens — I don't assume that will — but if that ever did, I'd listen."