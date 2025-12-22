Casting News: Percy Jackson Casts Atlas, Rachel Bilson Is Cooking For Fox, And More
"Percy Jackson" has found its Atlas.
Holt McCallany ("The Waterfront") will play the legendary villain in the upcoming Season 3 of Disney+'s "Percy Jackson and the Olympians," according to Deadline. The Titan who was condemned by Zeus to hold up the sky for eternity but has now been freed, Atlas will serve as Season 3's Big Bad and "will continue to cause problems for the main characters throughout the remainder of the series," per Deadline. McCallany is set to appear in six episodes in Season 3.
Also, David Costabile ("Breaking Bad") will recur in Season 2 as Dr. Thorn, "a stern military academy headmaster who demands obedience from his students," and Jesse L. Martin ("The Irrational") will guest-star as Annabeth's mortal dad Frederick Chase.
Season 2 of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" is currently airing on Disney+, with the season finale set for Wednesday, Jan. 21.
In other casting news:
* Rachel Bilson is set to headline a cooking school-set drama for Fox executive-produced by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, Deadline reports. In the untitled series, based on Kathleen Finn's bestselling memoir "The Sharper Your Knife, the Less You Cry," Bilson will play Kathleen, "a recently laid-off middle manager who decides to cash in her savings and start fresh with a new beginning abroad in cooking school," according to the official synopsis. "Trading boardrooms for burners and office politics for high-pressure kitchens, Kathleen embarks on a funny, heartfelt journey of self-discovery."
* Antonia Thomas ("The Good Doctor") has joined Amy Poehler and Hugh Laurie in the cast of the Peacock comedy "Dig," per Deadline. The series centers on four women working at an archeological dig in Greece who are at wildly different crossroads in their lives; Thomas will play Clare, who oversees the dig site's lab as head preservationist.
* A sequel to the Hallmark holiday movie "A Biltmore Christmas" is in the works, Variety reports, with Holland Roden ("Teen Wolf") and Niall Matter ("Eureka") starring as "acquaintances in the Gilded Age who become more than that in the present day." Jonathan Frakes will reprise his role as Winston.