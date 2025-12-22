Casting News: Percy Jackson Casts Atlas, Rachel Bilson Is Cooking For Fox, And More

"Percy Jackson" has found its Atlas.

Holt McCallany ("The Waterfront") will play the legendary villain in the upcoming Season 3 of Disney+'s "Percy Jackson and the Olympians," according to Deadline. The Titan who was condemned by Zeus to hold up the sky for eternity but has now been freed, Atlas will serve as Season 3's Big Bad and "will continue to cause problems for the main characters throughout the remainder of the series," per Deadline. McCallany is set to appear in six episodes in Season 3.

Also, David Costabile ("Breaking Bad") will recur in Season 2 as Dr. Thorn, "a stern military academy headmaster who demands obedience from his students," and Jesse L. Martin ("The Irrational") will guest-star as Annabeth's mortal dad Frederick Chase.

Season 2 of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" is currently airing on Disney+, with the season finale set for Wednesday, Jan. 21.