The South Park Episode That Aged So Badly It Got An Official Apology

Ever since it debuted on Comedy Central in 1997, "South Park" has satirized American society, skewering notable public figures, including movie stars, athletes, and politicians. Created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the series has been on the air with five different U.S. presidents at the time of writing, beginning with Bill Clinton and continuing up to the present day with Donald Trump. The latter has been Parker and Stone's primary source of ridicule for Season 27, kicking off with a highly-rated premiere that targeted both the 47th president and Paramount following the merger with Skydance, and the cancellation of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." The White House fired back at the series for its mocking depiction of President Trump.

No stranger to political controversy, "South Park" has skewered other political figures beyond the Commander-in-Chief. One of the series' most notable targets of mockery is former Vice President Al Gore, who is featured in Season 10 Episode 6, "ManBearPig," in which Gore visits South Park Elementary to raise awareness against the episode's titular imaginary monster, serving as an allegory for climate change. In personifying climate change as an imaginary monster, "ManBearPig" embodies climate change denial, with the creature later reappearing in the "Imaginationland" trilogy. However, Parker and Stone realized how poorly the episode aged, revisiting ManBearPig and Gore 12 years later in Season 22 with a two-episode arc.