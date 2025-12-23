The Paper To End NBC Run Early, Replaced By Stumble Repeats

NBC is stopping the presses on "The Paper."

Peacock's "The Office" spin-off will end its linear run on NBC early, with repeats of the freshman cheerleading comedy "Stumble" taking over its Monday at 8:30 pm time slot on Jan. 5, Variety reports. (New episodes of "Stumble" will continue to air Fridays at 8:30 pm.)

"The Paper," which debuted on NBC on Nov. 10 after the full 10-episode freshman season dropped on Peacock in September, will now air its final three episodes on NBC on Saturday, Jan. 3. Originally, it was set to air on Mondays through Jan. 26.

"The Paper" stars Domhnall Gleeson as Ned, the new editor-in-chief of a failing Toledo newspaper. The newspaper staff is followed by the same documentary crew that followed Dunder Mifflin's Scranton branch on "The Office," with Oscar Nuñez reprising his role as accountant Oscar. Peacock has already renewed it for a second season, touting it at the time as the second-biggest comedy premiere in the streamer's history, behind only "Ted." (Check out our premiere recap here, and our finale recap here.)

Have you been watching "The Paper" for the first time on NBC? Let us know what you think of the season so far in a comment below.