What Yuriy Sardarov Has Been Up To Since His Chicago Fire Exit

Because the #OneChicago franchise takes place in the Windy City, it's quite fitting that the shows can be turbulent for the real-life actors who appear in them.

Sometimes, series regulars exit fairly organically, and the actors have ample time to address the situation before it unfolds in the show, like when Kiana Cook's actor, Toya Turner, announced she's not returning for "Chicago P.D." Season 13. Other times, an actor's departure serves a clear storyline, such as when Steven R. McQueen's Jimmy Borrelli left "Chicago Fire" to conclude the character's feud with Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker).

Since the franchise focuses on first responders, it can also use far more dramatic methods to retire characters, like when Yuriy Sardarov's Brian "Otis" Zvonecek exited "Chicago Fire." A longtime regular and a well-liked presence at Firehouse 51, Otis died in "Chicago Fire" Season 8, Episode 1 (titled "Sacred Ground") when the mattress factory fire cliffhanger of the Season 7 finale led to devastating consequences.

Fortunately, this didn't mark the end of the actor's professional life. Not only has Sardarov acted in a number of projects, but he's also found plenty of other interesting avenues to channel his creativity.

"I'm currently writing," Sardarov said in an April 2025 interview with TV Insider. "I'm hoping to direct a feature, hopefully in the next year, maybe two. I'm also teaching. I started teaching acting. It's something that has been so invigorating to teach people some of the stuff I was so fortunate to learn. That has really helped me fall in love with the craft again after COVID, the fires, the strikes, so much has happened in Los Angeles to keep us from doing what we love. To be able to feel that again, has been really inspiring."