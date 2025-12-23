Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Casts Its Bones And Sulu — See Who's Playing The Iconic Characters

Dammit Jim, it's time to meet Bones and Sulu on "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."

Paramount+'s "Star Trek" prequel has revealed who will play the iconic characters, TVLine has learned, with Thomas Jane ("Hung") playing ship doctor Leonard "Bones" McCoy and newcomer Kai Murakami playing helmsman HIkari Sulu. They'll make their debut in the final episode of the fifth and final season of "Strange New Worlds," which has just wrapped production.

Bones and Sulu were integral members of the Enterprise crew on the original "Star Trek" TV series, with DeForest Kelley playing Bones and George Takei playing Sulu. Kelley and Takei reprised their roles in a number of "Trek" big-screen movies as well. In the rebooted "Star Trek" movie franchise from J.J. Abrams that first hit theaters in 2009, Karl Urban played Bones, and John Cho played Sulu.

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" takes place in the years before Captain Kirk took command of the Enterprise, with Anson Mount starring as Captain Christopher Pike. Ethan Peck co-stars as Spock, with Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura. Martin Quinn joined the cast in Season 2 as engineer Scotty, with Paul Wesley guest-starring as Kirk. Season 3 wrapped up on Paramount+ in September. (Check out our season finale recap.)