Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Casts Its Bones And Sulu — See Who's Playing The Iconic Characters
Dammit Jim, it's time to meet Bones and Sulu on "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."
Paramount+'s "Star Trek" prequel has revealed who will play the iconic characters, TVLine has learned, with Thomas Jane ("Hung") playing ship doctor Leonard "Bones" McCoy and newcomer Kai Murakami playing helmsman HIkari Sulu. They'll make their debut in the final episode of the fifth and final season of "Strange New Worlds," which has just wrapped production.
Bones and Sulu were integral members of the Enterprise crew on the original "Star Trek" TV series, with DeForest Kelley playing Bones and George Takei playing Sulu. Kelley and Takei reprised their roles in a number of "Trek" big-screen movies as well. In the rebooted "Star Trek" movie franchise from J.J. Abrams that first hit theaters in 2009, Karl Urban played Bones, and John Cho played Sulu.
"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" takes place in the years before Captain Kirk took command of the Enterprise, with Anson Mount starring as Captain Christopher Pike. Ethan Peck co-stars as Spock, with Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura. Martin Quinn joined the cast in Season 2 as engineer Scotty, with Paul Wesley guest-starring as Kirk. Season 3 wrapped up on Paramount+ in September. (Check out our season finale recap.)
Meet the new Bones and Sulu
Jane is a veteran actor best known to TV audiences for playing male gigolo Ray on the HBO series "Hung," which ran from 2009 to 2011. (Jane earned three Golden Globe nominations for the role.) He also played New York Yankee legend Mickey Mantle in the 2001 HBO movie "61*," along with roles on "The Expanse" and "Arrested Development." His film credits include "Deep Blue Sea," "The Punisher," "Boogie Nights," and "The Mist."
Murakami will be making his television debut in "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds." He has performed for the Royal Shakespeare Company and done motion-capture work for video games like "Assassin's Creed Shadows."
It's not a surprise that we'll be meeting Bones and Sulu: The "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" showrunners previously told TVLine that the fifth and final season would take us right up to the events of the original "Trek" series. "We'll try to get right up to Kirk's first day of command" of the Enterprise by the end of Season 5, executive producer Akiva Goldsman said, with fellow EP Henry Alonso Myers adding that we'll definitely see more of Wesley as Kirk in the final two seasons: "Yes, absolutely. No maybes about it."
Do these two look the part of Bones and Sulu to you, "Trek" fans? Beam down to the comments to share your thoughts!