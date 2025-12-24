15 TV Shows Like The X-Files

Like the truth, lots of engaging, quirky, mythology-heavy sci-fi series are out there.

If you were any kind of hip TV watcher in the '1990s, you were tuning into Fox's "The X-Files." Marginalized FBI Agent Fox "Spooky" Mulder (David Duchovny), who'd been obsessed with aliens ever since he believed his sister was abducted, took on the bureau's most unusual — and often unexplainable by conventional means — cases. Teamed up with the more pragmatic, skeptical Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson), the two investigated "monster of the week" cases involving cryptids and unusual beings, while occasionally finding themselves caught up in a much larger, labyrinthine conspiracy about the U.S. government's attempts to cover up its dealings with extraterrestrials. Those episodes became known as mythology episodes.

But if you've read this far, there's a good chance you knew all that already. Let's say you've watched every episode and the two theatrical movies already, multiple times. What else is "out there" for you? Here are 15 solid shows that remind us of "The X-Files," in one way or another.