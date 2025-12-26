Once primarily reliant on broadcasting classic movies, AMC has steadily branched into producing its own original television programming for decades. More impressively, some of its earliest originals have been widely regarded among the best television series of the 21st century, joining in the wave of prestige TV. This distinction has diversified as AMC's programming slate has expanded, spreading from dramas to horror shows and surreal comedy. In the past several years, AMC really has become a platform for top-shelf television within the realm of basic cable and its streaming service AMC+.

Simply put, we're big fans of AMC and its growing library of original shows, but there are a handful that rise above the rest. With that in mind, we've compiled our personal favorites, and we're ready to share what makes each of these particular series so special. Here are the 15 best AMC TV shows, ranked in order, that you should check out or revisit for your next binge.