15 Great TV Shows With Terrible Titles

What is the most important part of any story: the plot, characters, or genre? Each matters, but perhaps the most important is the title. Surprised? Don't be. How many books, movies, and TV shows have you skipped out on because the title simply didn't resonate? Think of titles as our "first impressions" of a story. A good one can make us want to find out more, while a bad one turns us off from the start.

This is important for TV because it's so easy to change the channel (broadcast, cable) or scroll to something else (streaming) if something doesn't immediately catch your eye. Admit it, you've done it — we all have. Which is too bad, because there's a lot of terrific TV shows that had terrible titles. What are they, and what makes them so icky, meh, meaningless, boring, or just plain bad? Check out these 15 great shows with terrible titles.