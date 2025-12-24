Pat Finn, The Middle Actor, Dead At 60

Pat Finn, an actor best known for roles like Bill Norwood on "The Middle," died Dec. 22 at home in Los Angeles. He was 66.

Variety reports that Finn was diagnosed with bladder cancer years ago. In a statement, the actor's family highlighted his love of the Chicago Bears. "They also ask you to be kind, to try and make one person's life a little easier every day and to Bear Down. It's what Pat would want, too."

Finn played Heck family neighbor Bill on "The Middle" for most of the ABC comedy's nine-season run. Among his many other TV credits are roles on: "Marvin Marvin," "Two Broke Girls," "House," "Wizards of Waverly Place," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "Ed," "3rd Rock From the Sun," "Seinfeld," and "Murphy Brown."

At the start of his acting career, Finn worked alongside future "Saturday Night Live" star Chris Farley as a member of the Second City improv group.

Finn is survived by his wife, Donna Crowley Finn, and three children, Cassidy, Caitlin and Ryan.