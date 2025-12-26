Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 Gave Us The Will Byers Moment We've Been Waiting For

Although Will has been struggling to both accept and express the truth about his sexuality throughout Season 5, he decides to have that pivotal conversation with his friends and family in Episode 7 after fearing how Vecna might use this deeply personal secret against him in the coming battle for Hawkins.

"The truth is, I am different," Will shares with everyone at The Squawk. "I just pretended like I wasn't because I didn't want to be. I wanted to be like everyone else. I wanted to be like my friends, and I am like you. I'm like you in almost every way. ... I just... I just... I don't like girls. I mean, I do, just not in the way you guys do."

Will goes on to share that he had a crush on someone who isn't gay — Mike clearly picks up what Will is putting down here — and reveals that, although he knows Vecna can't actually see the future, Will had become terrified of a vision of the future that Vecna put in his head, in which Will's secret about his sexuality causes him to become ostracized from his loved ones until he's lost every one of them.

"Will, you gotta listen to me. That will never, ever happen," Joyce tells a sobbing Will (an excellent Schnapp). "You'll never lose me. Ever." And in a moment of lovely and emotional closure, the rest of Will's family and friends chime in one by one, confirming that Will will never lose any of them — and their support newly emboldens Will to help take on Vecna in the looming showdown against him.

"I need to be there. And I'm ready," he says. "I'm ready to show him I'm not afraid anymore."

