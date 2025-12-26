Big Brother's Mickey Lee Dead At 35

Former "Big Brother" houseguest Mickey Lee died Thursday at the age of 35. The news was reported by her family on Mickey's Instagram account.

"With profound sadness, the family of Mickey Lee announces her transition on Christmas in the early evening," they wrote. "Mickey captured the hearts of audiences nationwide through her appearance on 'Big Brother,' where her authenticity, strength, and spirit left a lasting impression on fans and fellow cast members alike. She will be remembered for the joy she brought into the lives of so many and for the genuine connections she formed both on and off screen."

According to a GoFundMe created on Dec. 22, Lee was hospitalized in the ICU following "a series of cardiac arrests."

Lee competed in the most recent season of "Big Brother," which wrapped its Season 27 finale Sept. 28. She was evicted on Day 59 of the season.

Tributes from her "Big Brother" castmates and alumni have already started pouring in. "Big Brother 13" winner and fellow Season 27 contestant Rachel Reilly commented on Instagram, "She will always be remembered and I am beyond grateful to have had the opportunity to get to know her for the short period I did. She shared so much light with us and was such an amazing soul."

