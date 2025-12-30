15 Best Limited TV Series You Need To Watch At Least Once

There really is so much television, right? So many shows with multiple seasons to binge that can sometimes be a struggle to get through. What's a good number to draw the line at? Four seasons? Five? If that's a number you're happy with, then we'd advise keeping your distance from the likes of "Supernatural," "Grey's Anatomy," or both "Law & Order" and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." If you think less is more, though, then you're in luck, as we've gathered together a great batch of miniseries that were one-and-done in a single season, and we promise none of them will be a waste of your time.

With such limited time to spare, each show on this list tells an incredible story in just a few episodes, so good that you might find yourself rewatching them every year once you're finished. We have superheroes, serial killers, old-school shoot-outs, and spine-tingling scarefests that carry just as much heart as the horror that surrounds them. There's also a small section in this list that features unbelievable true stories, which might be hard to sit through. Still, give it your best shot, as it'll let you see some of the best TV moments from the past two decades, and depending on your binge-watching skills, you could finish them by the end of this week. Pick any, and you'll be pleased with all of our options. The only downside might be that these shows stopped after just one season.