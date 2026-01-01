Sarah Michelle Gellar Received The Perfect Wrap Gift For The Buffy Reboot

The "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" reboot has not yet been ordered to series — as far as we know — but the pilot wrapped production this summer. That puts the ball in Hulu's court, or, alternatively, a different distributor. But even just in the production arc of the pilot, there was plenty of love and nostalgia shown for the original series, with star Sarah Michelle Gellar getting a particularly poignant wrap gift from director Chloé Zhao.

A self-professed superfan of the original series, Zhao was excited to help helm the reboot, which is really more of a direct sequel series set 25 years after the end of "Buffy" Season 7. Speaking with journalist Lauren Veneziani, Zhao explained that during pilot's production, she learned Gellar hadn't kept the "Class Protector Award" Buffy receives after graduating high school in Season 3 — a golden umbrella gifted by her classmates in acknowledgement of the many times she saved their lives, though most of them didn't understand the full circumstances. It's one of the show's more touching moments, and one of the best "Buffy" episodes. Out of respect for Gellar, Zhao and the production team had a replica of the award created, which they presented to Gellar after wrapping the pilot.

Zhao even delivered the full speech originally spoken by Danny Strong's Jonathan Levinson. "I did the whole thing," Zhao told The Wrap, explaining how meaningful the moment was for her as a diehard fan of the show. "It was amazing. Some of the crew members were like, 'What's happening?' But the ones that know the speech ... I had such a good time doing that."