Why CBS Canceled Blue Bloods After 14 Seasons

"Blue Bloods" lived a winding, full life on CBS broadcast television, and its beginnings stretch back to an age before streaming TV was a big part of our media diets. Still, as with any long-tenured show that shuffles off into the blue, some viewers may wonder what happened to make CBS decide to pull the plug on the television staple.

CBS President of Entertainment Amy Reisenbach told Deadline in 2024 that the choice to pull the plug on "Blue Bloods" mainly was a matter of keeping things fresh.

"We love this cast, we love their passion for the show," Reisenbach explained. "All shows have to come to an end. It's important to us to refresh the schedule."