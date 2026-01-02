Why CBS Canceled Blue Bloods After 14 Seasons
"Blue Bloods" lived a winding, full life on CBS broadcast television, and its beginnings stretch back to an age before streaming TV was a big part of our media diets. Still, as with any long-tenured show that shuffles off into the blue, some viewers may wonder what happened to make CBS decide to pull the plug on the television staple.
CBS President of Entertainment Amy Reisenbach told Deadline in 2024 that the choice to pull the plug on "Blue Bloods" mainly was a matter of keeping things fresh.
"We love this cast, we love their passion for the show," Reisenbach explained. "All shows have to come to an end. It's important to us to refresh the schedule."
CBS ended Blue Bloods because they wanted to refresh their schedule
As the news of the cancellation of "Blue Bloods" after 14 seasons came through various publications, everyone wanted to know what Reagan patriarch Tom Selleck thought about the decision.
In an interview with TV Insider, the star explained how he felt. "In a Top 100 Shows of 2023-2024 (in total viewers, we were number 9 out of 100), if you discount the three football shows, we're #6!" he said. "I'm not going to turn into a bitter old guy saying, 'Get off my lawn!'"
He continued: "I don't believe in holding grudges, but if you were to say to the television network, 'Here's a show you can program in the worst time slot you got, and it is going to guarantee you winning Friday night for the next 15 years,' it would be almost impossible to believe... My frustration is [that] the show was always taken for granted because it performed from the get-go."
Blue Bloods ended after almost 15 years, and Tom Selleck finds peace in that accomplishment
Shortly after the cancellation was announced, Selleck penned a message of reflection and gratitude for the fans.
"For the past 13 years, it has been an honor and a privilege to work on a show that not only celebrates the men and women who protect and serve in New York City, but also displayed the importance of family," Selleck said via statement. "Working alongside these incredible actors, writers, producers, directors, and crew has been a dream come true and I'm grateful to have been a part of this extraordinary group for over 275 episodes."
Good news, though, for fans of the show: The Reagans' story continues via Donny Wahlberg's Danny in the spin-off "Boston Blue," which airs Fridays at 10/9c on CBS.