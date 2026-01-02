Matthew Gray Gubler's Favorite Criminal Minds Scene Makes So Much Sense

If you find yourself watching an extra-grotesque episode of "Criminal Minds," there's a decent chance it was directed by series star Matthew Gray Gubler. Although Gubler's character, analytical genius Dr. Spencer Reid, has been largely absent from "Criminal Minds: Evolution" (with one major exception), he was present for all 354 episodes of the original "Criminal Minds" run. That's a massive body of work for any actor, but Gubler also stepped behind the camera for 12 freaky episodes from 2010 to 2018.

In a 2015 Facebook Q&A, Gubler was asked to choose his favorite moment from an episode he directed, and he picked a doozy. "I once directed an episode about human marionettes and a deranged madman turning people into puppets," Gubler recalled, referencing Season 8's memorably messed-up "The Lesson." Horror icon and "Deadwood" alum Brad Dourif guest-starred in the episode as the aforementioned puppeteer, who, in classic "Criminal Minds" fashion, awoke from a coma and became fixated on kidnapping strangers and forcing them to reenact his most traumatic childhood memory. Gubler said he's particularly fond of the episode's macabre-but-elegant big reveal sequence.

"I directed a scene with this, I think, really beautiful but very ghastly dance to a lullaby version of a Pixies song, and I'm really proud of that scene," he said in a video shared by the Criminal Minds Fan Club page on Facebook. While the scene included lots of tricky technical elements, including wirework, fake blood, stage lighting, and paper mâché masks, Gubler implied that the originality of the final product that stands out most to him. "I know we've never done anything like that on 'Criminal Minds,' [and] I don't think anyone's done something like that before, so I'm proud of that," he said.