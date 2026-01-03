Invincible Had An MTV Animated Series You Can't Watch Anymore

"Invincible" has been doing numbers for Prime Video for the last couple of seasons, but some fans might not know that Robert Kirkman's beloved series actually had a previous animated adaptation. Kirkman struck gold with his work on "Invincible" in the 2000s, and people were excited for what the future could bring. Unfortunately, the idea of a full adult animated series was harder to come by back then.

But in the 2000s, motion comics were all the rage. With that "new" technology, fans could get their fix of Mark Grayson's adventures in small doses without having to wait for a big Hollywood studio to get involved. It was a win-win scenario for everyone, but there's one big catch: The "Invincible" TV series from back then is basically impossible to stream now.

MTV aired these short "Invincible" installments on MTV2 back in the day, with the option to download episodes on iTunes and other 2000s-era digital storefronts. Unfortunately, the parts of the MTV website that used to host "Invincible" are long gone.

So, unless you're handy with Internet sleuthing, it's going to be an uphill battle to find that version of "Invincible" streaming anywhere. (A quick scroll over to the Lost Media Reddit board might help if you're really craving a trip back to the Y2K era of comic-book TV shows.)